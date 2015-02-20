Couple Attacked By Their Pit Bull While Driving Through Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — A Costa Mesa couple was attacked by their own pit bull Friday evening, authorities said.

The couple was driving their pit bull through a shopping center in Costa Mesa on their way to Huntington Beach when the dog turned on them.

Authorities said the couple both sustained serious injuries. Witnesses said both were bitten repeatedly in the arms.

The attack occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Victoria Street.

The husband was driving, his wife was a passenger. They said the dog attacked inexplicably.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler said the attack occurred in the couple’s SUV.

Firefighters tried to restrain the pit bull after the attack.

During the attack, the wife was able to call 911 while the husband pulled into a parking lot. The husband jumped out of the vehicle and the dog followed, continuing to attack the man.

Police said when the woman tried to coax the dog back into the car, the dog turned on her as well.

“All the police cars, a fire truck with its lights on. An ambulance. I was here when Animal Control came,” said witness Yasmine Mason, “and they took the dog away.”

The dog, reports Butler, was taken to an Orange County animal shelter.