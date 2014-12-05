Deputies Fatally Shoot Woman’s Pregnant Pit Bull After Going To Wrong La Puente Home

CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA.com) – A La Puente woman is mourning the loss of her beloved pit bull Friday after Sheriff’s Deputies fatally shot her pet.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to a call about a fight at a residence between a man and a woman in the 500 block of Richburn Avenue Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the two deputies encountered the dog in the yard.

Brittney Hopper, reporting for KCAL9, spoke to Rosaleen Banner, the pit bull’s owner Friday evening. Hopper said the dog’s blood was still visible in the yard.

“My dog was pregnant. She was due today to have her baby,” says a devastated Banner.

The pit bull owner said she ran to her front yard when she heard two shots fired. As she got to her house, she said she heard a third shot and her dog in a pool of blood.

“I know people have bad intentions toward pit bulls but it all depends on how you raise them. Not all of them are the same. And she was lovable,” Banner says.

Deputies say a call came into 911 that a man and woman were fighting in a backyard.

Officials went through the gate that has a beware of dog sign. That’s when investigators say the dog attacked one of the deputies.

“In order to stop the attack, they deployed (pepper) spray which didn’t stop the dog and when the dog charged again that’s when the deputy actually fired to stop the attack,” says Capt. Timothy Marakami with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Banner says her dog never attacked the deputies. And they had the wrong home in the first place or they responded to a prank call.

She says it’s a tragedy that should never have happened.

“She was my heart, my baby, she was all I have,” said Banner.

The deputy was bitten on her arm but will be okay, officials said.