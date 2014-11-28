Hundreds Of Dogs, Cats Available In Black Friday Adoption Marathon In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of dogs and cats from Los Angeles animal service shelters will be available for adoption throughout the weekend in Mission Hills.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, the three day holiday adoption marathon began at 6:00 a.m. Friday, and will continue non-stop until 8:00 p.m. Sunday at The Best Friends Pet Adoption Center & Spay/Neuter Center, located at 15321 Brand Boulevard.

More than 400 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are available at the center.

“I’d rather rescue than go out and spend a bunch of money and get trampled all over the place,” said adopter Alexandra Altshule.

KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold spoke with organizers, who said they hope to help these animals to find forever homes.

“The holidays are an incredibly popular time of the year for people to add a pet to their family,” said Marc Peralta, Executive Director of the Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles. “We’ve created a unique opportunity for people to find the perfect lap dog, smart cat and big breed, instead of the usual Black Friday lap top, smart phone or big screen.”

Peralta explained the first 100 adopters will only have to pay $10 for the pet they choose to adopt during the event.

All of the animals have been spay/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

“Every time you adopt a pet from our center, you’re potentially saving two lives; the pet you take home and the one who now has space to come to our center from one of the city shelters,” Peralta said.

“That’s something to feel great about over the holidays, or any time of year,” he added.

Each adoption will include a free ID tag, a bag of pet food and one month of pet insurance.

The Best Friends Animal Society is the only national animal welfare organization, which focuses on ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters.

In Los Angeles, they work with animal rescue groups, city shelters and volunteers who are passionate about making the area a no-kill city.

To learn more about the Black Friday promotion, click here.

The Best Friends Pet Adoption Center & Spay/Neuter Center can be reached at (818) 643-3989.