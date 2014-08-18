Woman Drops 3 Of 7 Rape-Related Allegations Against Lakers G Nick Young

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman agreed to drop three of seven allegations against Los Angeles Laker guard Nick Young, who she says had non-consensual sex with her after he bought her several drinks at a bar in West Hollywood in 2011.

The woman’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in May 2013 against both Young and the Crown Bar. Her attorneys, however, filed an amended complaint one month later, in which the establishment no longer appeared as a defendant.

The woman, who is identified in her complain only as Jane Doe, accused Young of battery, sexual batter, assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in her new lawsuit.

In July 2014, Young’s lawyer, Steve Cochran, filed papers with the court, asking that the woman’s claims for assault, sexual assault and false imprisonment be dismissed.

The motion by Cochran maintained that the claim of false imprisonment was barred by the statute of limitations, and that the assault claims were invalid, since the woman does not allege that Young put her in immediate fear of harm.

In court papers filed in August, the woman’s laywer, Sepehr Daghighian, said that he would not oppose the motion and requested that the August 29 hearing be canceled. Daghighian also asked that the case go forward on the remaining allegations.

In her suit, the woman alleges that Young, or “some third party”, rendered her unconscious by giving her alcohol and/or drugs at the Crown Bar on Aug. 12, 2011. Young played for the Washington Wizards at that time.

Young , who played basketball for Cleveland High School in Reseda, was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012, and was a Philadelphia 76er at the time the lawsuit was filed. He became a Laker in July 2013.

The suit alleges the woman was transported from the bar to Young’s apartment, and that he had sex with her without her permission.

When the plaintiff awoke and asked Young why the two of them were naked in his apartment, he allegedly replied that the two had had sex the previous night, but that they stopped after she passed out, according to the suit, which also states that Young complied when the woman demanded that he take her home.

After undergoing an examination at the UCLA Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center, anal and rectal bleeding were both revealed, the suit suggests.

Cochran states in court papers, which were filed in September 2013, that genetic testing disproves the woman’s claims that Young had sex with her.

“Mr. Young met with police, provided information without invoking his right to remain silent and gave a genetic sample for DNA testing,” Cochran’s statement read. “The DNA analyzed by police does not match Mr. Young. Proven innocent, Mr. Young was neither arrested nor charged with any crime, based on (the) plaintiff’s story.”

