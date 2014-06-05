Westminster Man Hasn’t Been Seen For Days After Checking Out Vehicle On Craigslist

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA.com) — A Westminster man hasn’t been seen for days after he checked out an all-terrain vehicle that was advertised on Craigslist.

Pat Arnold, 53, left his residence on Banbury Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Monday, telling his daughters he was meeting someone to possibly buy a 4-wheel drive quad.

Arnold had cash and told the girls he’d be right back.

“I definitely think something’s wrong. I don’t think he just left. Something definitely happened,” said Cortney Angeley, Arnold’s daughter.

Arnold left in his old green Ford Econoline van.

“With the exception of what happened in the past, it’s very uncharacteristic of him. There were too many things going on here that he had to look forward to. There were too many things that he was trying to close off…moving on from his mom passing, he was taking care of them for so long, and knowing that my sister needed help. There were too many things happening here,” Angeley said.

The exception, explained Gile, was than 10 years ago, Arnold, a former fishing boat captain, was abusing drugs.

He’s been sober, however, for the last decade.

Arnold sent a text before midnight Monday.

“My sister reached out to him later that evening, about 11:30ish, saying, ‘Locking the house up, going to bed.’ He responded, saying, ‘OK.’ A few minutes later, he texted a friend asking him what’s up and no one has heard from him since then,” Angeley said.

Anyone with any information on Arnold’s disappearance was asked to contact authorities.