The Five Most Energy-Efficient Building Materials

If you’re lucky enough to be building your home from scratch, you literally have a ground-floor opportunity to make it as energy efficient as possible. Currently, extensive, far-reaching tax incentives and rebates are available from local government agencies and manufacturers, making it possible for new homeowners to build comparatively affordable, eco-friendly homes from sustainable, energy-efficient building materials. You’ll want to talk to your architect and builder about creating maximum eco-efficiency for your house’s foundation, building envelope and insulation so you can determine the right materials to choose, based upon your home’s design and geographic region. Here are some to consider.