1 Killed In Koreatown Pot Clinic Robbery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Tuesday were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot during the robbery of a medical marijuana shop.
The unidentified man was killed on May 28, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
At 9:25 p.m. that day, officers were flagged down by Koreatown residents near 8th Street and Vermont Avenue.
“The witnesses stated they saw three men run out of the marijuana clinic wearing masks and carrying a duffel bag. The men entered a green sedan and drove away eastbound on Francis Avenue,” police said.
When officers went inside the clinic, they found the victim dead inside.
“According to the detectives initial investigation the motive for the shooting is an apparent robbery,” authorities said.
Anyone with information should contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives at (213)382-9470.
One Comment