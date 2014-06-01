Police Investigating Burglary At Miley Cyrus’ Home

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a residential burglary of Miley Cyrus’ North Hollywood home.
North Hollywood officers responded to a radio call of a burglary in the in the neighborhood around 4 p.m. May 30.
A spokesperson for the department said in a press release issued Sunday that a male and female scaled a fence to gain access to the property.
Police said the suspects were able to gain access into the residence and garage, removing jewelry and a 2014 white, four-door Maserati Quattroporte.
No one was home at the time of the burglary.
This was the second time in less than a year her home was burglarized.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call North Hollywood Burglary Detectives at (818) 623-4045.
One Comment