Police Investigating Burglary At Miley Cyrus’ Home

June 1, 2014 2:54 PM
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a residential burglary of Miley Cyrus’ North Hollywood home.

North Hollywood officers responded to a radio call of a burglary in the in the neighborhood around 4 p.m. May 30.

A spokesperson for the department said in a press release issued Sunday that a male and female scaled a fence to gain access to the property.

Police said the suspects were able to gain access into the residence and garage, removing jewelry and a 2014 white, four-door Maserati Quattroporte.

No one was home at the time of the burglary.

This was the second time in less than a year her home was burglarized.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call North Hollywood Burglary Detectives at (818) 623-4045.

