Police Announce $50K Rewards In Cold Case Murders Of 2 Women

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police and the City Council Tuesday announced two $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrests of suspects responsible for the murders of Michelle Lozano, 17, and 22-year-old Bree’Anna Guzman.
Detectives say both women, who did not know each other, were reported missing in 2011 in northeast Los Angeles.
“We’ve obtained forensic evidence that we’ve been able to examine and determine that it links both cases,” Capt. Billy Hayes said. “Again, I want to be a little bit cautious in what I say, but that forensic evidence has identified that the same individuals are responsible for this.”
The nude body of Lozano was found in April of that year inside a plastic container next to the State Street off-ramp of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Boyle Heights.
Guzman, a Lincoln Heights native, disappeared while walking from her home along the 73000 block of Humboldt Street in December 2011. She was the mother of two children.
Her body was found a month later near the Glendale (2) Freeway on-ramp in Echo Park.
“I know that there’s people out there that know something,” a family member said. “We just ask that you please help us. Help us. Say something, because we need justice for this.”
Anyone with information on either murder should contact LAPD Robbery Homicide Division Detectives Frank Carrillo or Jay King at (213)486-6890.
One Comment
I am very psychic. This case grabbed my attention and I did a little research. This girl and Bree’Anna were abducted on Easter Sunday and Day after Christmas. This is not a simple coincidence. It’s something that was not mentioned in any of the reports, but being a Christian, I noticed it. I dreamed of the case many nights. I kept seeing a large red vice grip attached to a table in a warehouse. I drove to Lincoln Heights just to see what I could see, and this is no lie… I drove past a warehouse that had it’s large side door slid open and there on a table was a red vice grip . I’m sure that the man took the girls to a garage attached or semi closely near or next to his white house with wood slats. He probably raped them repeatedly there. I see a very small lot and a lot more greenery like from a tree hanging over the garage than the other houses around, or possibly just some big bushes. I believe he lives with someone and possibly that person left during those two holidays giving him free reign of the house. Or, maybe he just had time off work during those holidays, which gave him time. He definitely drinks and got drunk before the abductions. I believe he stopped in to a local market and got a large can of beer before the abductions. I really wish I knew what piece of evidence the police are withholding. I should probably just try and call them. I believe I can solve this case, or at least give it a fresh new perspective.