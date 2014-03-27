7 Injured — 1 Critically — In 2-Vehicle Crash In Lake Los Angeles

LAKE LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Seven people were reportedly injured — at least one critically — in a tw0-vehicle crash in Lake Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The crash — east of Palmdale — was reported just after 7:45 p.m. at 165th Street and Avenue S, according to officials.

Initial reports from the scene said as many as three people were critical and that the crash involved two vehicles hitting each other head on.

Some of the crash victims were airlifted to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.

Reporting from County-USC, Stacey Butler for KCAL9, said three victims of the crash were airlifted there — one critical and two children. It was unclear if the critically injured person was an adult or child.

Four other injuries were deemed “minor.” Those patients were taken to a nearby hospital.

One patient was reportedly airlifted to Antelope Valley Medical Center.

Butler reported the crash occurred on “a dark, isolated stretch of road.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation but Butler was told the accident might have occurred when one of the vehicles may have tried to pass a slower moving big rig.