Wife Of Clippers Owner Sues Woman She Alleges Had Affair With Her Husband

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The wife of Clippers owner Donald Sterling filed a lawsuit Friday against a woman she alleged had a sexual affair with her husband.
The suit filed by Rochelle Sterling also alleged that the woman, identified in court documents only as V. Stiviano, was also given lavish gifts by Donald Sterling, including property and cash.
Rochelle Sterling accuses Stiviano as being the type of woman who “engages in conduct designed to target, befriend, seduce and then … receives as gifts transfers of wealth from older men whom she targets for such purposes.”
According to the suit, Stiviano has several aliases, including Vanessa Perez, Monica Gallegos and Maria Valdez.
Stiviano reportedly met Sterling at the Super Bowl game in February 2010 and that same year began a sexual relationship with him, the suit states.
The suit asks for a return of all cash, land, expensive cars and other items that under California law are the community property of the Sterlings.
