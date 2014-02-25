Barneys New York To Host Cronut Pop-Up At The Grove

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Cronuts are coming! The Cronuts are coming!
The Cronut that kept New York foodies in line for hours and inspired countless doughnut-croissant hybrid wannabes across the country will be available for the first time Saturday outside the Big Apple — at The Grove in Los Angeles.
Barneys New York and Chef Dominique Ansel will host a one-day pop-up store Saturday, serving fresh Cronuts between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or until the Cronuts are gone, to celebrate the 86th Academy Awards this weekend.
Each Cronut is $5 and there is a two-Cronut limit per person. The flavor of Cronuts served vary monthly, and March’s flavor is milk and honey, dusted with lavender-scented sugar.
All Cronut sales will benefit Heart of Los Angeles, a nonprofit providing underserved youth with exceptional academics, arts and athletics programs.
One Comment