Woman Who Advertises ‘Vampire Facelifts’ Investigated For Mysterious Death At Long Beach Salon

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities in Long Beach believe a beauty salon masseuse who advertised that she gave “Vampire Facelifts,” may be responsible for a woman’s death.

On Wednesday about 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Areli’s Beauty Salon located in the 2100 block of Pacific Ave to assist Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) with a patient who was in medical distress.

After arriving, first responders said they found 36-year-old Hamilet Suarez in cardiac arrest under suspicious circumstances.

The Long Beach woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Suarez reportedly went to the salon for a massage. The masseuse has been identified as Sandra Perez Gonzalez, 45.

Authorities said Gonzalez operated a treatment room within the salon and offered the vampire facelifts (a non-surgical procedure involving injecting fillers into the face) as well as lip and butt augmentation. Police believe she has been offering these services for about a month but nearby business owners said Gonzalez has been at the location closer to two years.

Officials said Gonzalez is a licensed masseur but not licensed for medical procedures or administering controlled substances found into the treatment room.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of Suarez’s death.

Butler spoke with Elizabeth Cuellar who works two doors down from the salon. She and other business owners said that countless women would pour into the salon and receive butt augmentation injections at $1,000 a treatment.

“This is very dangerous, it’s life threatening,” said Cuellar.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday afternoon for possession of controlled substances.

Police said she was being held in the Long Beach City Jail on a $10,000 bail

Long Beach Police ask anyone who has received these treatments and augmentations to call Homicide Detectives Scott Lasch and Donald Goodman at (562) 570-7244. Additionally, authorities encourage anyone who may have had treatments administered by Gonzalez to see a doctor immediately.