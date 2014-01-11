David Cassidy Arrested For Reported Drunk Driving Near LAX

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities confirm they arrested 1970s pop icon David Cassidy Friday for reportedly driving under the influence near Los Angeles International Airport.
A California Highway Patrol officer reportedly spotted Cassidy making an illegal right turn from the southbound 405 Freeway onto La Tijera Boulevard, where there’s a sign indicating “No Right Turn On Red,” according to the CHP.
The 63-year-old actor, best known for his role in the hit 1970s sitcom “The Patridge Family,” was ordered to pull over. He parked the 2014 Chevrolet Impala he was renting on the side of Airport Boulevard.
An officer reportedly detected a strong alcohol odor coming from the vehicle and asked Cassidy to step outside, the CHP reported.
Cassidy completed a field sobriety test and scored .19% — more than two times the state’s legal alcohol limit. He was placed under arrest at 9:39 p.m. and booked under a DUI charge.
There were no passengers in the Impala at the time.
Cassidy was released Saturday on $15,000 bond.
This makes for the star’s third DUI arrest; he was arrested on similar charges in Florida in 2010 and in New York in 2013. He was convicted of the Florida charge in 2011. The New York case is still pending.
One Comment