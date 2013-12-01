Paul Walker’s Father Shares His Heart-Wrenching Grief With CBS2

SUNLAND (CBSLA.com) — Actor Paul Walker’s heartbroken father Sunday tried to put his grief into words.

The “Fast and Furious” star was killed Saturday, along with race car driver friend Roger Rodas, in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Valencia.

Walker Sr. spoke to CBS2’s Greg Mills.

Choking back tears and visibly shaken, Walker Sr. said, “I’m just … glad, that every time I saw him, I told him I loved him. And he would say the same thing to me.”

Walker Sr. and his wife raised the 40-year-old actor and his four siblings in Sunland. Friends and family gathered at the family home Sunday and tried to console the actor’s loved ones.

“You can’t beat friends at a time like this,” said Walker Sr. “His brothers are all taking it pretty hard.”

Walker also leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter named Meadow. Walker Sr. said his son worried the movie business was making too many demands on his personal time with his child.

[He told me], “I want to take a hiatus; she’s just 15 and I don’t have much more time to be with her” and then boom, he got another movie. He would say, ‘I don’t know what to do.”

Next-door-neighbor Ann Hicks knew Paul Walker since before he could crawl.

“My daughter Sharon used to babysit him,” Hicks said.

She said Walker’s acting career started long before the movies.

“His mother had him in a Pampers commercial,” Hicks said. “When he was a little baby.”

Walker and his friend Roger Rodas loved fast cars. The two hosted a fundraiser yesterday for their charity and many fast cars were on display.

His father chooses to remember that his son left this world doing great things for the less fortunate.

“His heart was so open,” said Walker Sr. “I was proud of him every day of his life.”

