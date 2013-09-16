Undocumented LA County Parents On Pace To Receive $650M In Welfare Benefits

FALLBROOK ? OCTOBER 30: Hundreds of fire victims stand in line and fill out state forms for disaster food stamps October 30, 2007 in Fallbrook, California. Thousands of California residents are still homeless after the fires last week. With improving weather conditions firefighters continued to make progress against wildfires in California. The fire, which has led to the largest mass evacuation in California?s history, has burned nearly 500,000 acres and has an estimated cost to the state of $1 billion and taken a heavy toll on the county's agricultural industry. They wiped out roughly 20,000 avocado trees in the Fallbrook and De Luz areas and destroyed a range of commodities, from oranges to eggs to commercial flowers.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)