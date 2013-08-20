Coroner Classifies Michael Hastings’ Death As Accidental

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Coroner Tuesday classified journalist Michael Hastings’ death as accidental.
Hastings, 33, died in the early morning hours of June 20 when his Mercedes crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed in Hancock Park.
The coroner listed traumatic injuries sustained in the accident as his cause of death.
Toxicology tests also discovered that a “small amount of Methamphetamine and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was detected. Levels indicate prior, but not recent usage,” the report stated.
Hastings, a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, won a George Polk Award for magazine reporting for his cover article “The Runaway General” in 2010.
At the time of his death, the award-winning writer believed he was being investigated by the FBI.
