‘Night Stalker’ Richard Ramirez Dead In San Quentin

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Convicted serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — known as “The Night Stalker” has died of natural causes in San Quentin.
He was 53. Ramirez reportedly died of liver failure.
Ramirez terrorized the Southland during the mid-1980s with a series of home break-ins that resulted in the murders of 13 victims.
Satanic symbols were left at murder scenes and some victims were forced to “swear to Satan” by the killer, who entered homes through unlocked windows and doors, the Associated Press reported.
Ramirez was captured and beaten in 1985 by residents of an East Los Angeles neighborhood while attempting a carjacking.
He was convicted in 1989 of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults and 14 burglaries.
Ramirez was sentenced to death and had been awaiting execution by gas chamber.
