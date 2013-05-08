Driver Kills Mother Of 3 In Wrong-Way Crash In Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Wednesday were investigating an accident involving a driver who killed a 36-year-old mother of three in a wrong-way crash in Orange County.
The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on Santa Margarita Parkway and Los Alisos Boulevard in Mission Viejo, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
Witnesses said a red Ford pick-up truck, driven by 42-year-old William Joseph Carroll, was traveling the wrong direction on the northbound Santa Margarita Parkway and collided head-on with a white minivan. Both vehicles suffered heavy front-end damage.
Ana Martinez, the driver and sole occupant of the minivan, died instantly. She was returning to her Trabuco home when the crash occurred, police said.
Carroll, of Mission Viejo, suffered serious injuries to his torso and was transported to Mission Hospital. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and has a DUI conviction from 2008, officials said.
“He could be facing criminal charges from manslaughter all the way up to murder depending on what we find,” Sgt. Yvonne Shull said.
It was unclear if Carroll was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
