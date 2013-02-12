Dorner’s Mom Spotted Drinking Wine, Eating Chips While Watching Standoff

LA PALMA (CBSLA.com) — The mother of quadruple homicide suspect Christopher Dorner Tuesday was spotted at an Orange County Mexican restaurant watching the Big Bear standoff on television.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile said a woman matching Nancy Dorner’s description was with a female friend at La Capilla Mexican Restaurant in La Palma around 3:30 p.m.

Gile said the 62-year-old woman was drinking a glass of white wine and eating chips and salsa as CBS2/KCAL9 covered the latest developments on the deadly shootout between Dorner and sheriff’s deputies.

Gile, not knowing she was speaking to the suspect’s mom, said she told the two women that Dorner’s mother lived nearby.

She also asked the pair if they knew the 33-year-old fugitive.

The women shook their heads “no.”

When Gile and her news crew left the restaurant, the bartender said Dorner’s mother asked him a lot of questions.

“Right after you left, she got nervous. She started asking me questions, like if I knew (Dorner)…what I know about him…stuff like that. She was watching the TV, but she wasn’t really concerned about it. She was busy talking to her friend, like it was just an everyday thing,” said Joseph Munoz.

Employees said the ladies spent about 30 minutes at the bar.

Gile said she later went to Dorner’s home in La Palma. About 10 minutes after she arrived there, she saw the woman from the restaurant, who neighbors identified as Dorner’s mother, pull into the driveway and go in the house.