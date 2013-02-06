Alleged Killer Printed Angry Manifesto Saying His Violent Acts Were ‘A Necessary Evil’

February 6, 2013 10:50 PM By David Goldstein
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In a long, rambling manifesto addressed to “The Nation” with the subject “Last Resort,” former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner — a fired LAPD officer accused in a double homicide in Irvine — laid out a long list of concerns, slights, charges and threats against fellow LAPD officers who he blames for a 2008 termination.

In the 20-page document, Dorner gives shout outs to various people in the news media he admires (among them Anderson Cooper), entertainers he liked (including Charlie Sheen), he discusses presidents he liked (Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush) and even suggests who Hillary Clinton should pick for her running mate in 2016. He says “goodbye” to many friends, and apologizes to one for not being able to make it to the wedding “to be your best man.” But mostly the document was filled with bitter accusations against other offices he accused of racial discrimination, hostility and retaliation.

David Goldstein, reporting for CBS2 and KCAL9, read the long document that Dorner originally posted on Facebook. Goldstein reported on some of the main excerpts.

“I know most of you who personally know me are in disbelief,” wrote Dorner, “to hear from media reports that I am suspected of committing such horrendous murders. I know I will be villified by the LAPD and the media. Unfortunately, this is a necessary evil that I do not enjoy but must partake and complete for substantial change to occur within the LAPD and reclaim my name.”

Dorner, once a decorated officer and former Navy reservist, was fired from the department, allegedly for making false statements against another officer he accused of police brutality.

Retired LAPD Captain Randy Quan was his lawyer at his LAPD hearing.

Quan is the father of Monica Quan who was murdered, along with her fiancee, on Sunday evening in Irvine.

In the manifesto, he accused the LAPD of “suppressing the truth” and this “has led to deadly consequences.”

He said, “I’ve lost everything … because the LAPD took my name and new (cq) I was innocent. Randy Quan new (cq) I was innocent but decided to terminate me.”

Dorner added, “You’re going to see what a whistle blower can do when you take everything from him — especially his name”

He said the killing will stop “when the truth comes out. The attacks will stop when the department states the truth about my innocence publicly.”

In perhaps the most chilling part of the document he declared, “I never had the opportunity to have a family of my own, I’m terminating yours.”

