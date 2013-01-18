15 High-End Cars Stolen From Brea Dealership; Suspect At Large

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA.com) — A search for a man suspected in a massive car heist at a high-end dealership in Brea continued Friday evening.
As CBS2’s Amy Johnson reports, the incident began about 12:40 p.m. after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter detected a LoJack hit on a black BMW M3 that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
“We were advised by one of our air units that there was a confirmed stolen vehicle driving our area. It had been traveling along the 605 Freeway, exited the freeway into our area,” said Lt. Curtis Jensen.
When the car entered a shopping center, authorities say they closed in on the male and female suspects.
“I actually seen a male and a female running, both Hispanic. The female took off into a shoe store where, of course, she was located after that,” said an unidentified witness. “The male had after took off and ended up hijacking two elderly people’s car. From there, he sideswiped my car.”
The dealership told Johnson that 15 high-end cars were stolen over several hours earlier Friday. Seven cars have since been recovered.
“Some of the videos are showing that they were here all night just kind of picking and choosing,” said Nathan Wolford, Manager for The California Car Company.
The suspect — described by authorities as a male in his 20s with piercings and dark clothes – remained at large.
One Comment