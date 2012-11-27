‘Two And A Half Men’ Star Apologizes For Blasting Show

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Two and a Half Men” star Angus T. Jones has apologized after openly criticizing the show in an online video.

The 19-year-old actor appears in the video, seated next to televangelist Christopher Hudson, to profess his religious beliefs and to call the show “filth.” Hudson’s sermons can be found in YouTube videos called “The Forerunner Chronicles.”

“Jake from ‘Two and a Half Men’ means nothing. He is a nonexistent character,” Jones said of his character on the hit CBS program. “If you watch ‘Two and a Half Men,’ please stop watching ‘Two and a Half Men.’ I’m on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and I don’t want to be on it.”

“Please stop filling your head with filth, please. People say it’s just entertainment…” Jones said.

His religious comments are consistent with an interview he gave on his 19th birthday last month, when he sat down with Connie Jeffery at the Adventist Media Center in Simi Valley to talk about his newfound beliefs.

“I basically had the experience of the baptism of the Holy Spirit…I felt like I was being hugged inside and out and…it was the best feeling ever,” Jones said.

Jones told Jeffery that he got into drugs when his parents divorced and was never very religious. Last year, when he was unsure if he would return to the show, he questioned his course and found God.

Jeffery released a statement that said, in part: “The Adventist Church in North America was pleased to learn that Angus T. Jones recently began attending one of their churches in Southern California and became a baptized member.”

CBS2/KCAL9 was unable to reach Jones’ mother for comment. She has told a British newspaper that she felt her son was being exploited.

Hudson said those claims were “absolutely ridiculous.”

On Tuesday, Jones released the following statement:

“I have been the subject of much discussion, speculation and commentary over the past 24 hours.

“While I cannot address everything that has been said or right every misstatement or misunderstanding, there is one thing I want to make clear. Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked and over the past ten years who have become an extension of my family.

“Chuck Lorre, Peter Roth and many others at Warner Bros. and CBS are responsible for what has been one of the most significant experiences in my life to date. I thank them for the opportunity they have given and continue to give me and the help and guidance I have and expect to continue to receive from them.

“I also want all of the crew and cast on our show to know how much I personally care for them and appreciate their support, guidance and love over the years. I grew up around them and know that the time they spent with me was in many instances more than with their own families. I learned life lessons from so many of them and will never forget how much positive impact they have had on my life.

“I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed. I never intended that.”

“The toothpaste is out of the tube. He said it, he said it and simply having a mea culpa, like I didn’t mean it like that, I love the people that I work with, that’s all well and good but, quite frankly, it doesn’t come across as authentic,” public relations expert Cheryl Shuman said.

Shuman has worked as a crisis manager for Hollywood clients, including former “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen, and has been on the show’s set.

She said Jones, who reportedly earns $350,000 an episode, needed to make a quick fix. Still, she questioned whether his statement was enough. She feels he needs to address how his religious beliefs fit into his role as “Jake Harper.”

“He really needs to elaborate and really needs to get with his team, immediately, and determine what is the message from this,” Shuman said.

CBS, Warner Bros. and show creator Chuck Lorre declined to comment.

