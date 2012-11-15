Whole Foods To Fill Nearly 150 Positions All Over SoCal

LOS ANGELES (CBS2) — Whole Foods Market is looking to hire about 150 people for its stores all over Southern California.

The company, which started out with 19 employees in Texas in 1980, employs 73,000 people nationally, thanks to its acquisition of the LA-based health food chain Mrs. Gooch’s almost 20 years ago.

Shelly Pope took a cashier job with Whole Foods 13 years ago because of its benefits package.

Since then, she has been promoted five times and is currently the Coordinator of Team Member Services for the company’s human resources department.

“There is a lot of possibility for team members to come into entry-level positions to grow a career within the company,” said Pope.

Pope said those interested in applying at Whole Foods don’t even need experience with food.

“There are a lot of positions where there is no previous experience required because we truly believe that you can hire for attitude and then train for skill,” she said.

Tony Alvares, who works in the supermarket’s food department, said his job has allowed him to provide for his family.

“I’m really happy that Whole Foods chose me…because before I came to Whole Foods… I was somewhat of a skilled laborer,” he said.

Alvares said he’s grateful for his health, dental and vision benefits.

“My personal favorite of the benefits is personal time off. If I’m sick, I can apply for some of my hours that are on my books. I don’t miss my paycheck,” he said.

Alfredo Santana, who works for the customer service department, said there are lots of incentives for Whole Foods employees.

“Insurance, 401k…you do get a discount card, so that definitely will save you money buying food for your family,” he said.

Workers also get the opportunity to temporarily switch jobs with an employee from another department.

The natural foods supermarket chain said they expect more job openings once stores open in Del Mar and Oxnard.

For more information on employment opportunities at Whole Foods Market, visit the company online.