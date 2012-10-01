‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane To Host 2013 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane will host the 2013 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.
First-time Academy Awards producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron made the announcement Monday morning.
MacFarlane made his directorial debut earlier this year with “Ted,” which took in more than $420 million at the box office. The 38-year-old entertainer also hosted the season opener of “Saturday Night Live” last month.
This is his first time hosting the Academy Awards.
“It’s truly an overwhelming privilege to be asked to host the Oscars,” MacFarlane said in a statement released by the Academy. “My thoughts upon hearing the news were, one, I will do my utmost to live up to the high standards set forth by my predecessors; and two, I hope they don’t find out I hosted the Charlie Sheen Roast.”
Nominations for the 85th annual Oscars will be announced on Jan. 10 — nearly a week earlier than typically revealed and coming ahead of the Golden Globe Awards. The Oscars will be presented Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.
MacFarlane tweeted a YouTube video of himself making the official announcement.
Other stars took to Twitter to discuss it as well.
