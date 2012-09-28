Riots Break Out Between Black, Latino Students At Victorville School

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Students at a high school in Victorville said violent fights have been breaking out between African-Americans and Latinos for the past two days.

Rafael Muñoz said a group of people started the fights at Silverado High on Wednesday, which have poured out into the streets.

“One person started fighting, then the other would jump in. And continuously jump in and (it) ended up to be mob fighting. (I) got pepper sprayed by the security,” he said.

Cellphone video caught one brawl, which spilled into 14-year-old Jeremy Buenrostro’s lawn.

“They busted my lip. Well, they broke my tooth. And then I have some knots on the back of my head,” he said.

Monica Rodriguez, who asked the school for extra security and complained to police, said the riots are a recurring problem.

“The cops are nowhere to be seen. We’ve been calling them. They took forever. 911 placed people on hold. It was ridiculous,” said Rodriguez.

Linda Rodriguez, 60, said she was punched in the face when she tried to break up a fight.

“I come out and my grandson, his mouth is bleeding. My granddaughter… she wears glasses and she has a cut right here and a bump where they hit her,” she said.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department deployed cruisers and a helicopter on Thursday to assist with the disturbance on campus.