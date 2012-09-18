Downtown LA Intersection Renamed For Sci-Fi Author Ray Bradbury

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Science fiction author Ray Bradbury was a regular at Clifton’s Cafeteria on Broadway, and was known for writing on the public typewriters in the Central Library.
So it was fitting that the City Council voted Tuesday to bestow the name Ray Bradbury Square on the intersection of Fifth and Flower streets in downtown Los Angeles.
“My father would be so proud to be honored in this way,” Susan Nixon, Bradbury’s daughter, told the council.
The “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Martian Chronicles” author died June 5 at the age of 91. His daughter said her father spent several days a week reading everything he could at the Central Library.
Councilman Jose Huizar, who introduced the motion, says renaming the intersection was appropriate to honor a man who was “part of the fabric of the city of L.A.”
Bradbury was a supporter of the local theater and libraries. In fact, working to keep the libraries open was her father’s “proudest accomplishment,” Nixon said.
Bradbury was born in Waukegan, Ill., in 1920 and moved to Boyle Heights with his family at age 13. He graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1938.
