Homeless Man Who Handed Out Resumes Gets Hired By Roofing Company

Christopher J. Boyd has taken to handing out his resume at freeway entrances. (credit: Reddit.com)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Christopher Boyd, a homeless Los Angeles man who handed out his resume along local freeways, has been hired.

The 44-year-old is working for Jack The Roofer in Simi Valley for a week before taking on a full time position with JB Wholesale, a Los Angeles roofing and building supply company that works with Jack The Roofer.

Boyd has been spotted along several freeways handing out flyers listing his skills, which range from marketing to property management, construction and professional driving.

“I’ve been all over LA,” Boyd said last month. “I got tired of going to interviews, going places and not getting hired.”

Boyd’s story went viral after a picture of his flyer was posted on Reddit.

