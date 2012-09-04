Dr. Sanusi Umar Gives Hair Loss Prevention Tips

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Dr. Sanusi Umar stopped by KCAL9 Tuesday to discuss hair care tips and how to reduce hair loss.

The dermatologist and hair restoration expert from DermHairClinic in Redondo Beach gives these tips for healthy hair:

1.Eat A Hair-Healthy Diet! Eating a balanced diet with good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, biotin (vitamin H), b12 and zinc can really help give your scalp a boost. Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and is a high-quality protein source that’s also filled with vitamin B-12, iron and essential fatty acids used to produce sebum, an oily substance that is secreted by your hair follicles and acts as the body’s natural hair conditioner. An Omega-3 deficiency can result in a dry scalp and give your hair a dull look, and makes your hair more susceptible to breakage. Dark vegetables such as spinach and broccoli are a great source of vitamins A and C, and Black beans are a good source of protein as well as iron, zinc, and biotin (Vitamin H). While rare, biotin deficiencies can result in brittle hair.

2. Take Your Vitamins! Vitamins such as biotin (Vitamin H), Vitamin B and Vitamin C are all vital in maintaining healthy hair and nails. If your dietary intake does not meet the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamins, or you cannot eat certain nutrient-rich foods due to dietary restrictions, then supplements should be used.

3. Protect Your Hair! Ultraviolet rays from the sun can cause dryness, reduced strength, rough texture, loss of color and luster, stiffness and brittleness. Because there’s no product designed to counteract the impact of ultraviolet rays on hair, a wide brimmed hat is the best solution to protect your head, neck and shoulders. Hats made with tightly woven UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) fabric are especially helpful. Also, try to avoid tight weaves, braids and pony tails, as the traction exerted on the hair root can result in hair loss. Excessively processing your hair with chemicals when dyeing, relaxing, or using excessive heat when blow drying will destroy the outer protective layer of the hair, resulting to breakage and hair loss.

4. Condition, Condition, Condition! Your hair is like a sponge and absorbs the first liquid it is exposed to, so if you’re going swimming in the pool, wet your hair with normal tap water before you take the plunge and it won’t absorb as much chlorinated water. For extra protection, coat your wet or dry hair with leave-in conditioner with SPF protection and reapply as your hair dries in the sun. Also, be sure to wash and rinse well. You can also prevent chlorine buildup by washing your hair within a few hours of exposure.

5. See a Specialist! If preventative measures fail and you are unhappy with your hair, see a specialist. I frequently consult with patients who have unsuccessfully tried topical treatments like Rogaine and Lipogaine, as well as those who have experienced hair transplant procedures. I created the uGraft procedure after suffering from a bad hair transplant procedure myself, and can assure that my proprietary tools and techniques are significant advancements on the traditional hair transplant.

