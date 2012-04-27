LAPD: Coroner’s Official May Have Died From Arsenic Poisoning

BURBANK (CBS) — An official with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office may have been poisoned with arsenic, police said Friday.
KNX 1070’s John Brooks reports investigators are taking a closer look at the death of 61-year-old Micheal Cormier.
Cormier, a respected autopsy and forensic technician who also was a photographer with the special operations response team, was rushed to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank from his North Hollywood home one week ago.
Hospital staff eventually advised police that there may be “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Cormier’s death, said LAPD Lt. Alan Hamilton.
“We have information that could potentially include foul play,” Hamilton said.
After Cormier’s body was back at the county morgue where he worked until last week, toxicology tests are being run to determine the cause of his death.
Police along with a hazardous materials team have also reportedly searched his home on Auckland Avenue.
