Gas Prices On Catalina Island Pass $7 Mark

AVALON (CBS) — Catalina Island is known for many things… its picturesque scenery, seafood and hiking, to name a few. But what about high gas prices?
For the past two weeks, gas prices on Catalina Island have been an average of $7 a gallon.
Stacy Dizon, who works at the Santa Catalina Island Co.-owned gas station on Pebbly Road, tells CBSLA that a gallon of regular unleaded on Saturday was $7.03.
The gas station is one of two service stations catering to the island.
About 1.5 miles away, Ivan Hernandez at the city-owned Avalon Marine Dock says the price of regular unleaded is $6.90 a gallon, down 10 cents from Friday.
While some residents may be feeling the pinch, many aren’t complaining.
“There’s not a lot to complain about when we’re living on an island,” said Catherine Rogers, a server at Original Jack’s Country Kitchen.
Rogers has lived in Avalon for 33 years and tells CBSLA that she doesn’t hear a lot of complaints about gas prices since many residents walk and those who drive use golf carts to get around, many of which are electric.
On average, Rogers says, those who drive golf carts fill up about once a month.
Tony Gomez, who works at La Paloma, has lived on the island for 15 years. He tells CBSLA that as of last week, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $7.10.
As Gomez explains, residents on Catalina Island pay on average about $2 more for gas as compared to prices on the mainland.
As for the cause of the spike in gas prices, residents say they expect prices to be higher since the fuel is barged in.
“It’s not uncommon to see unusually high gas prices in certain remote areas, but of course, $7 gas may be a new high point for almost anywhere in the U.S.,” Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Jeffrey Spring said. “It’s a reminder to all of us that this year has been very expensive at the pump for Southern California drivers.”
One Comment
its a short water hop to catalina island from los angeles, and reports have said if gasoline goes to $5 per gallon in california, it does not bode well for the summer travel season across the u.s….
There is really no place to drive there. Avalon is a small town. Maybe drive to Airport-in-the-Sky although I think there are shuttle buses. If you want to visit Cat Harbor or Isthmus do it by boat.
You’re correct…most folks drive golf carts…..the one’s really effected are those traveling there with their boats…
Californians were born and bred to pay taxes and rarely complain when the democrats raise them. They want to pay European gasoline prices so they can pretend they are just as classy and chic as snooty European America-loathers. None of them will wonder if they were better off 5 trillion dollars ago; paying for Bushgas instead of Obamagas. Obama says you can save gas dollars by tuning up your cars and inflating the tires to the proper pressure and waiting 10 years for the democrats to come up with algae gas at $12 a gallon.
Exactly. Aren’t high gas prices the tree huggers dream? They’re getting exactly what they’ve asked for.
Is that the same as Republicans that were born to spend my tax money on wars that serve no purpose other than raising our price per barrel?
Do you mean like the shooting War in Vietnam that the democratic liberals JFK and LBJ ramped up into 50,000 military deaths? Or like the Obama invasion of Libyan airspace, in itself an act of war without any congressional consultation? Republicans raise dahlias and democrats raise taxes.
Californians are idiots. I don’t care if they pay $20 a gallon.
You can inflat at least one car with all the hot air coming form OBama’s mouth. He is an embarrassment to the USA.
Worst place I’ve ever been. The weather sucks, the people are government medicated, nobody speaks English, no moisture in the air.. Haa what a toilet,, soon to tumble into the sea..Another sales job on the americans , ,biggest cash crop is weed,,, haaaaa
Thanks! By all means, stay in whatever lousy star you’re from. We happen to love it here. Sorry you’re suffering from California jealousy. I agree, it is incredible to live here.
You mad, bro?
. I lived in Honolulu HI from 1965 to 1968. We were paying 4-times for gas than you would pay in Los Angeles.
When questioned, the locals would say, “Well, ‘day ‘gotta’ bring it ober here by ‘da ship, Brudda’ !
History repeats ,
Susan, the drivers delivering gas to Catalina load their truck at a place in Carson called Kinder-Morgan Partners. This is a huge bulk storage and loading facility for gas, diesel and jet fuel. It supplies fuel to big retail outlets like 7-Eleven, Costco, G&M and USA Gasoline, among many others. The company on Catalina is paying the same rack price as everyone else in LA.
But, after loading the trucks have to go to Long Beach to get on a very slow barge to make the trip to Catalina. They can only do this is daytime and the barge only makes two trips a day I believe. In any event, the barge is so slow the drivers can only run one load a day. Due to weight restrictions on the barge, the truck is about half the size of the gasoline tankers you see on a freeway in LA. And, on top of that, the driver and the truck have to be certified by the US Coast Guard since the load is going to sea.
This is why gas costs so much on Catalina. It is not some grand plot.
Can’t drive far there. Fill up once or twice a year.
Don’t get gas in Catalina, it’s full of water and will make your boat run bad.
Gas at $7.00 a gallon is a “theft of the public’s wallet no doubt. Current administration want everyone to drive a small car, so sales of small cars are now beginning to “pick-up”! This will help the economey?, when people can barley make ends meet? Now they have a bright and shiney in their driveway, with big payments to boot? This is insane! Won’t help much, inless your kids “eat dirt”! Just more money put in the wrong place. To get a new car, you will get rid of family members? Pets that have been with you through “thick and thin”? That is insane also! Vote “you know who” OUT, the sooner the better!
amen
I’ll bet that gas pump was at the boat dock, which the price would be very reasonable for boats, and this is just one more sensational, nonsense story from the kids at CBS-lokal…..cuckoo for cocoa puffs!
Read my comment above. This is a ridiculous story. $7 on an island is nothing like $7 in LA. It takes a boat with some well maintained engines to get to the island in the first place. If you want to make it back home, your stuck paying the dock price.
You folks out there is CA have some issues. The least of which are gas prices.
Nobody on Catalina Island cares about $7.00 gas. There is nowhere to drive. Obviously prices are going to be higher at a luxurious island communitey. Lay off the rhetoric.
It’s an island. Perhaps you should’ve read the entire story or had someone read it to you.
BTW, California is awesome.
Would the “Moniters” please write that down for the “thought Police”, as I know “who’s listening”! It’s a machine “They” built that “watches, and listens, and will hopefully will “Cease and decist” as soon as possible! Boo on the patriot act anyway! Lawyers have “ruined the country, and have everyone “shakin in their boots”!
Google the “$2.5 Trillion Oil Scam – slideshare.” The oil price is determined by those who control the crude oil futures markets and is not determind by OPEC and Saudi Aramco.
The futures market provides liquidity and shared risk. Without it, oil (and gasoline) prices would be MUCH higher.
You’re wrong. It would be more volatile, but not necessarily higher.
So clearly Adam Smith has no impact on the modern economy? I hate to be the one to burst your bubble, but the actual demand for gas and oil is down, production is up, and the price of oil is way out of line with the “risk”. Don’t get me wrong, we really should have changed from gas 10-20 years ago, but we keep electing the same people to be our representatives, and wondering why the problem doesn’t get solved. Take a look at the definition of insanity sometime. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Vote them all out.!
Tim, demand from China and India, along with demand from a few other rapidly advancing developing nations, drives the current price of oil. Looking only at conditions in the US market misses the point completely.
Last year, more cars were built and sold in China than in the US. Chew on that a while. There are 1.3 billion Chinese, more of which can afford a car each year. There are about the same number of Indians who’s incomes are also rising fast. Even if a small proportion of them buy cars, this small proportion dwarfs the US market.
Now consider the factories, housing and other transportation, all of which place demand for oil. This is what is causing global oil prices to rise. Guess what, there is nothing the US alone can do about this. Even if we raise production here, the price the Indians and Chinese are willing to pay for oil will determine the price here. If Americans refuse to pay the high price the Chinese are willing to pay, any oil produced here will simply be sold to China, since they are willing to pay more. That is how markets work. I’ve read Adam Smith too. I’m a practicing economist. What is your qualification?
Golly it must be true. It’s on the Internet!
who cares, you cant drive anywhere on cat island. there are no roads & nowhere to go…
Dont bother trying to explain that to these folks. They knew what they wanted to yell about,before they even figured out where Catalina Island was.
I gurantee you will care. With no money, no food, Just wait until the people wake up and the riots begin, then what? Guess the administration will be happy then.
Oh, delilea. crawl back into your shack and practice fellating your brother.
I’m so glad everyone who so eagerly voted for “hope and change” is having to pay for their poor choice now – Gas was $1.85 a gallon when Obama was inaugurated. Suckers.
you right wing parrot. check your facts. google 4.08 bush.
And you left wing idiots all blamed Bush – but of course, now that it’s $6, it’s not Obama’s fault right?
Unlike Obama, Bush actually tried to stimulate production when oil prices shot up. Obama on the other hand has placed a moratorium on Gulf drilling and cancelled many oil leases on public lands.
I was wrong – gas was actually $1.83 per gallon national average when Obama took office – my mistake.
Yes, It was 4.08, and when we left it was 1.80…My question to you is what is BO going to do about it?
it’s Bush’s fault…of course. Now that didn’t take long. When O loses the election, all the leftists will say the same thing: “it was Bush’s fault he lost”.
“…WHEN OBAMA WAS INAUGURATED”. Reading comprehension much, flb?
When Obama took office it was 1.85 a gallon nationwide. And what did he do? He appointed for his energy secretary someone who wanted to RAISE GAS PRICES TO TEN DOLLARS A GALLON!
And Obama’s interior secretary will not even allow offshore drilling when a Federal orders him too.
Obama wants gas prices to ‘necessarily skyrocket’, but most of the damage will be done if he gets a second term. He’s out to collapse the economy and destroy the country.
You google it you left wing dimwit!
ou know the story. When Obama took office:
Gasoline cost $1.95/gallon and oil, $45
But now (3/2/12)
Gasoline costs $3.72/gallon and oil, $125
$4.08 was the high and only for a short time under Bush, who actually did something to lower gas prices by looking into expanding domestic drilling, which had an immediate impact on the West Texas oil market and other oil markets around the globe. Gas was at or below $2 per gallon when Bush left office. It has “spiked” to $4+ under Obama, where it has remained for several months with no end in sight.
Nice SEO/page rank boost there. perhaps the lemmings at CBS will one day figure out what an IP ban is, enough people like you and the ‘groapair’ likes cluttering up the boards.
Ever hear of a non-static ip address?
How are you liking that $7.00/gallon OBAMA GAS?
What happens in CA eventually comes to the rest of the country! Watch out USA – I’m upset at the $4.03 in FL … $7.00? Not worth driving to work!! We’ll all want handouts then. SAD. Good riddance to hope and change.
Dude, its Catalina Island. Its not Sacramento.
It might not be “Sacramento,” but the story clearly shows gas prices on the Island usually are about $2 per gallon more than the mainland. If so, does that mean $5 per gallon gas in L.A.??
good ga. needs to pay more. live it up there in the sun. all you libes hows it feel
The People’s Republic of Califruita, thirty seconds after the polls closed on Election Day, 2008, was called for Ob*ma. 60% of you Califruitans who bothered to show up and vote did so for Ob*ma, the Marxist whose policies directly and solely are responsible for the outrageous gasoline prices we’re suffering today.
You so richly deserve to be paying the highest gasoline prices in the nation.
Repent this November by not putting your misbegotten state on the wrong side of the political ledger again.
Sorry Dave, it will never happen. The title you start your comments with is correct, and it reflects the views of the 60% who voted for Obama, and will do so again, they are all loony lefties, as Ron says “you can’t fix stupid”.
Dave, you’re an idiot, mouthpiece, repeater of the FOX talking points. Stay out of California, we don’t need you. Many of us are doing REALLY well.
Enjoying your “transformational change?”
Welcome to the Obama-Rama
Do the Californians who love to vote for Obama, love him now.
I wonder how much they will love him when gas hits $8 per gallon.
Poor babies. You get what you vote.
Ah, the poor Californians who love to vote for Obama.
Are you gonna still love Obama when gas is $8 per gallon?
The fault of high gas prices have never been the fault of Republicans, Democrats or Independents in Congress the Senate or the White House. It’s due to the fact that Oil is a freely traded commodity like sugar or soy beans and that speculators are to blame..PERIOD!
And who are these speculators? Rich white dudes like George Soros, Bill Gates, Donald Trump.
There are lots of commodities out there, why aren’t they all sky high in price because of “speculators?” Just admit you don’t understand the oil market and shut your mouth.
“It’s due to the fact that Oil is a freely traded commodity like sugar or soy beans and that speculators are to blame”
False. You recite dogma.
The futures market provides liquidity and shared risk. If the producers and users had to supply that liquidity and finance the risk, gas prices would be much higher than they are now.
All socialists throughout history have blamed “speculators” for the failure or their egalitarian schemes. Many have even rounded up and shot the “speculators”. But for some reason the standard of living in societies where speculation is allowed remains higher than in societies where speculators are exterminated.
That reminds me, I think I’ll go down to the five and dime and pick up some coffee and sugar. Wo, I forgot the five and dime is a dollar store now and they don’t carry sugar and coffee. A dollar isn’t even worth a nickel anymore.
Could it be that government deficit spending has devalued the dollar and caused price inflation?
That’s what happens when an administration turns on the presses and prints money until the about run out of paper and ink. Obama thinks we can print ourselves out of this recession.
The real value of oil in comparison to other commodities has not changed much over time. The value of the dollar has. If a dollar was worth the same amount as when the federal reserve was created…..it would be worth $0.04. Talk about inflation. Now the government is covering up inflation because it factors out food and energy costs. So the government is reporting 2-3% inflation while the real number is around 10%.
What we have now is commodity inflation, not wage inflation (like in the 70’s). Our dollars are becoming worth less. We are printing money to support government entitlement spending in the face of ever increasing deficits. History shows this does not end well if it continues. Meanwhile the Chinese are holding their currency exchange rate low so Chinese goods are cheap…..and ours are overpriced.
We need to take our medicine of high interest rates to kill inflation.
http://news.investors.com/article/606830/201204041853/speculators-a-phony-target-of-blame-by-politicians-who-jack-up-oil-prices.htm
Mm-mm-mm…
Thank you Mr.. Obama!!! Any more good ideas?
George Soros wants to say thanks for killing the pipeline so he can continue making money with his Venezuelan oil. Warren Buffet says thanks for making it necessary for him to keep shipping Venezuelan oil to America. Donald Trump still wants to know why you can’t produce a valid birth certificate.
Please encourage the sale of Chevy Volts, they pay for themselves after 27 years.
Well on Catalina most people drive golf carts over distances which could easily be walked, so I don’t think anyone on the island will suffer much. The trend, however, is disturbing.
Jealous little liberal what a sad day for you. I’ll bet you never met Will Rodgers did you
Me? I make my living from oil I pump out of the ground. Over half the price goes to covering the cost of compliance with government regulations.
No, I never met Will Rogers. He died 23 years before I was born and if he were alive, he’d be celebrating his133rd birthday this November.
How’s that hope and change thing doing for you liberal tree huggers, I hope it hits $12-15, maybe then you left wing dunkoffs will wake up from you fantasy and smell the truth that Obozo and company are not helping us.
It’s dummkopf, or dummköpfe, not dunkoff.
Stupid bird brains liberal work too.
I live in California,forced by the will of God,and the fools in this State will vote for Obama if the gas goes to $100.00/gal.California is a multi-ethnic,multi-racial,multi cultural nightmare.Most people can’t name the Pacific Ocean. This State is doomed to join Mexico. As California goes,so goes the Nation. If so,welcome to hell.
Obama brand Sky Rocket gasoline is available in all 57 states.
I said it once and I’ll say it again. The price of oil is high because of speculators and the low value of the U.S. dollar. You can believe what ever else you’d like but that won’t lower the price of oil. Have a lovely day.
What do you propose to remedy the problem?
Removing Obama and all his Czars, and about 3/4 of the Congress and Senate would be a good start.
Thanks Obama you said you’d get gas to sky rocket and so is unemployment but your policies got the economy going the other way. If you listened to Harry Alford, president and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce , instead of creating your own phony Black Chamber with clueless socialists you might have a clue. He blasted President Obama’s anti-business administration and labeled the administration “Marxist” and “fanatical.” on the Laura Ingraham Show. He said Obama told the San Francisco Chronicle that he wanted $6 to $7 a gallon so we can reduce our footprint.
Look up “black_chamber_of_commerce_president_blasts_marxist_brownshirt_obama” on youtube
Gotta run I think I hear the IRS coming.
Check out song called “teapartiers I can’t hear you” on youtube
Here’s a verse
Doctors are retiring earlier but we’re getting 17000 new IRS
This is how Obama creates health care jobs I guess
For 235 years this country’s been God’s blessing.
Now he’s following Cloward and Piven’s to bankrupt the country I’m guessing
If Obamacare gives Grandma and Grandpa a scare
Think how when their rationed and die earlier we’ll save on healthcare
Obama 2012 – for even higher gas, energy, food, health care costs…
Obama 2012 – less freedoms, less choices, and less security in your home (if you get to keep your home)…
Baraq-a Hussein Obama …. yup, that sounded like the name of a typical American president with a great vision for America.
Yay! Here’s hoping gas hits $10 a gallon by November 6, 2012.
Radical Muslims watchout for muslims.. they don’t care about anything else
Well remember this “smart” administration did cash for clunkers and took away cars that some of us could afford to drive.. maybe they needed a little tlc but jsus to kill them off for the “envoroment? Now this gas is caused by demand ? Gert freaking real .. we barely had a winter !!!
So people on Catalina only need to fill their tank, what? Ever 6 months? Been there. That looney island is full of Obama Green Nut Jobs, who would be perfectly happy if the gas station CLOSED for good, so they can take their pedal cars all through town.
They probably spend more on fuel stabilizers than on actual fuel!
I put a hot air engine in my car. It runs great. I get the hot from a depot in Washington. It is called Congress.
i am actually enjoying this. i think the morons deserve it for electing Hussein obama…its the world stupid Americans want…maybe all democrats should give up their cars? all tree hugger s? It makes sense that democrats should pay more for gas! After all liberals hate oil companies, hate coal, hate coal, nukes..they love solyndra and other failure companies, they love to kill a fetus and so they should just pay $12 a gallon
OhZer0 is a zer0; literally. We all know it. No matter what polls they show – women luv him, unions dig him, etc. – he is going down harder than Xaviera Hollander come November.
hitler=obama=hitler
no difference
listen to the moron socialist union member public school teachers
hussein obama a jew hater through and through
hloves rev wright wants to kill the jews
we all know obama is a marxist who despises the American people. He will be GONE in November, it is a given, vote out the marxist
Don’t underestimate him. He is cunning as a fox. Fools are attracted to him like moths to light.
More like flies to…
If you are buying fuel on Catalina Island, you should not be surprised if it cost you $10.00/gallon. Catalina Island is simply a huge tourist trap … no surprise on this one.
Obamanomics in action. Vote in a Keynesian Socialist and get $7.00 gallon gasoline. California – you are reaping what you have sown. The Chickens have come home to Roost!
This is not the fault of the California Medical Board. You can bet that this will not impact the availability of the California Medical License.
What does the California Medical Board have to do with anything?
Go Obama Go!
Yea and your welfare check is in the mail
Won’t be any welfare check after economy collapses. The old fool will get a garbage can to eat out of.
Yeah, go Obama go–Go back to Kenya where you belong. With all the money you have stolen, you can feed thousands of minority children
i would venture to say that is “price gouging” . actually no doubt in my mind it is price gouging!! someone is making about $3.00 a gallon on gas!! they need to be investigated!!
The Obama Depression…
Twenty-six dollars a gallon a’ gas,
Santa Catalina’s takin’ it up the…
Cloward-Piven phase 2 complete…
Welcome to StayCation
Want more of the same gas prices? Just keep on voting the same people into political office California!
Want to change things? Then stop thinking ‘my politician is trying to do the right thing…..it is the other politicians that cause problems!
The truth is, it is all of these career politicians that somehow end up millionaires while in elected political offices!
Drill baby Drill you loser. OUT YOU GO IN NOV you are a cancer
Come on! Catalina is a Island and has to import fuel at a huge premium. What do you expect? What a stupid article.
I don’t care if it hits $15/gal as long as we get rid of Idi Amin Obama and his ugly wife.
Leave it to Loonifornia to give Idi Amin Obama his wish.
I necessarily want gas prices to get to $7/gallon.
–Idi Amin Obama May, 2008, then 2 more time.
I want gas prices to go to $15/gallon.
–Secretary of Energy Chu
I live on Catalina. My commute to work takes 5 minutes because parallel parking takes a few minutes to get right.
HOPEFULLY GASOLINE WILL BE $7.00 A GALLON ALL OVER THIS NATION. BETTER YET $8.00 TO $10.00 A GALLON.
AMERICANS HAVE TO LEARN THEIR “DAY IN THE SUN” IS OVER.
You obviously don’t have a job to drive to, and have no clue what that would do to prices of almost everything we buy. Why should our day be over?? Why do you hate this country? Go drinkj some more kool aid.
Make it a $100.00/gal so your day in hell can start.
Gee, thanks Obama – you eco-freak “green” con man !
Californians aren’t the smartest group when it comes to politics. They even chose moonbeam Brown over Meg Whitman. Whitman was perhaps the most accomplished and talented candidate in AMERICA at that time.
California deserves every extra cent they pay for gasoline. They’re the source of so many of the votes for the politicians that have declared war on energy production, delivery and economic progress in general. Suck it up California. $7.00 a gallon is cheap compared to what all of you will be paying if you keep up this insanity.
(Will the last sane person to leave that state please close and lock the gate behind them)
Suckers are born every minute according to PT Barnum. Boy howdy would he have loved living in this era….
Ahhh..very few people, and I do mean very few, own cars on Catalina. People either drive around in golf carts, bike or walk. This is because only about 2 square miles of the island is allowed to be devoloped on an island that is 74 square miles in size. The rest of the island is a undeveloped nature preserve. You can tank up a Humvee and not have to refuel for the next 4 weeks. I’m not saying gas is cheap but this is just a hyped up story.
There are very few cars on the island and you can’t drive on a lot of it. Probably one gas station, don’t know how gas is shipped in. The price you pay for living in such a nice place.
At least there is gasoline for sale now. Carter’s actions produced shortages.
Catalina Island doesn’t have algae?
o’sama o’bama: Under my plan, energy prices will necessarily skyrocket.
Thank you, o’sama o’bama.
HAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.
He told you that’s what he wanted you yo pay per gallon. European parity.
I hear many complaints about our ‘elected’ leaders here. There is one candidate who can and will make a difference, but most of you have decided that the media is telling you the truth when they say that he has no chance. He’s not a lawyer though. He’s a physician.
Enjoy the fruits of your ignorance, knaves.
All five cars on the island are going to have to stage an OWS style protest!
I might be crazy- but higher gas prices take a lot of the people off the road. Insurance is mandatory but tough to enforce unless you pull someone over. A lot of people who can’t afford insurance, or are without a valid drivers license , or are driving vehicles with invalid tags or b.s. inspection stickers drive anyway. Raise gas to $10/gallon and now they can’t afford to drive and suddenly these a’holes are off the road and back on the bus. Granted I really don’t want to drop $200 to fill my tank up, but I’d rather pay it than deal with rush hour traffic, getting hit by someone without insurance, have the ability to repair our failing infrastructure, and remove ignorant M’Fers from the roadway that cost everyone else more in time and money because of their ignorance and stupidity.. Suddenly driving is once again a priveledge and not something virtualy everybody is able to do. Higher gas prices = less demand, less idiots on the road, less traffic, less accidents, cheaper insurance, and better public transportation. Think about it- if learing to fly a plane was dumbed down and as cheap and popular as driving a car- and you took your average idiot and put them behind the stick then multiply that by many hundreds of thousands, we’d all be in severe danger. But that doesn’t happen, why- because your average idiot can’t afford to learn to fly or afford the jet fuel needed to do so, but right now they CAN afford to put gas in a car.
It’s Bush’s fault, since it happened on Obammy’s watch
Seriously, what HASN’t Obama lied about, and why does anyone still believe the serial liar?
This is by far the dumbest story I have ever read. First and foremost, people on the island dont have cars… they have golf carts and most everything is in walking distance. The gas is sent in by barge. I walked all over Catlinia Island.Also, the people that live there could easily afford 20 dollars a gallon… not that I am advocating that.
Boats & Hoes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I wonder how much aviation fuel costs now at the Catalina Airport (Airport InThe Sky?)
People there can afford it!
We’ve been to Catalina Island many, many times – even wrote a screenplay about it once.
The price of gas on the island is a non-story. But, if the price of booze spikes or if there’s not enough electricity for the karaoke machines to function then there would be riots in the streets…
Paradise.
If high gas prices will help defeat obama in November, then let them rise to $20 per gallon. It will be well worth it!
No problem, I can fix that for you. Inflate you tires, get a tuneup, put some alge in you gas tank and vote for Romney in November.
Although he adamantly blamed George Bush for high gas prices, we know that today’s high gas prices are not Obama’s fault because he said so……. and, everybody knows Messiahs don’t lie.
Just another misleading “news” story. The fact is there are NO cars on Catalina Island, just electic golf carts. Everything is within reasonable walking distance, the place is so small.
Let’s stop the previews of Obama’s second term.
Preview of things to come 2013.
Wait till the dollar collapses. The book of Revelations will unfold before your eyes.
As long as idiot Obama is president, gas prices will be a lot higher than $7 a gallon and that’s not just on Catalina Island.
Those folks in CA need to deluge their gas stations with these: http://www.abostickynotes.com. They are preprinted Anybody But Obama messages. Maybe someone will wake up!
So how’s that Hope and Change working out for you? LOL!
Obama SUCKS!
Good luck California because YOU deserve every thing that comes your way in price increases. Why? You continue to place greed and entitlements over morals and values. You keep voting in liberals/progressives like Pelosi, Boxer and Brown. Your state pays out more than what it takes in. Your tax base has driven companies to other states and your regulations and laws hinder business’s tobe created. You are……bankrupt and yet you choose to ignore it! You’re a joke!
I live here and we are a joke. But California is the Pied Piper and the rest of the states are the foolish children who follows him. The boogie man is coming after you. You can run but you can’t high. California dreaming.
Hide. Typo mistake. I didn’t graduate from the California Public Schools.
Must be George Bush’s fault for these high gas prices right? Hey, California supports liberalism so enjoy the high gas prices, the high taxes and the high everything! Greece is on it’s way for this state……….for sure! You are a joke to the rest of the country eyes!
Why are gas prices high? Regulation..somewhat. Devaluation of the dollar………the biggest reason. Laws of supply and demand morons.
Catalina is not exactly the perfect example for high gas prices. First of all, there is a set limit of cars on the island. No one from the mainland can take their car to Catalina and see the sights. Second, golf carts are the main type of general transportation. They get pretty good gas mileage. Third, the principle residential locale, Avalon, is exactly one square mile in size, so travel distances are necessarily small. Fourth, local residents are fairly affluent and are not being severely hurt by gas prices.
Now, I heard gas prices on Wake Island are $8.00 per gallon.
About 15% below the price Barry feels it should be-Go Catlina
Remember, this happened on Obama’s watch.
The liberals will be flooding the island they wanted to be like europe now is your chance great news.
This what happens when the Media doesn’t properly look into the background of Presidential candidates. Obama was raised around socialist and people who hated America especially the private enterprise system. He does some really stupid things. Like lending money for off shore drilling in Brazil right after shutting down America’s off shore drilling in the Gulf. How smart was it that Obama invested in failing solar companies wasting billions of tax payer dollars?But all of you open minded people vote for our first black President so you can be PC. His EPA is set to raise the Clean Air Standards to unattainable levels which will shut down most refineries and power plants. So around 2013-14 we will have a shortage of fuel, electricity, and food. But we will all be equal,,,equally Poor!!
It’s the muthafkn Catalina Wine Mixer!
Aw aint that just to bad for all the Fruits, Nuts and Flakes there in California! It couldnt happen to a nicer bunch of goofballs hahaha…..
Good I hope you people in CA pays $20 a gallon and 75% of you income to taxes. You deserve it.
I love Californians- they are so worried about the envirnment BUT will go broke paying through the nose and who gets the profits????
The OIL COMPANIES.
My job led me to “Tourist” towns for many years, including Hawaii, San Francisco, San Diego, San Juan,New Orleans, Key West, Florida , OrlandoFlorida, and New Yawk City.
Why are gas prices ALWYAS higher in “Tourist-Traps ?”
Way to go for the sensationalist headline/non-story! Gas is expensive on a small Island nobody cares about…wow! World coming to an end!
Next: Hotdogs hit $9 on he moon!
Driving my 1978 MG Midget put $20 a month in it let that fricking gas get $30 a gallon
No one likes our commie prez, Must be driving the Lefty loons and commies in this paper nuts. Ans why are these adds here If they can do it to rush we can do it to them
All so people who contribute nothing to society can profit off commodities trading at the expense of everyone else. Legal thievery.
So anytime somebody says the Obama hasn’t kept any of his promises can just point to the $7 gas and say he kept at least one promise.
Women, children, and poor hit the hardest.
ATTENTION CATHOLICS! There are 70 million of you in America! I know some of you voted for
President Obama.
You need to realize that the 9-11 attack on America by Muslims resurrected the next round of crusades against the Catholic Church!
The First Crusade (1096–1099) was a military expedition by Roman Catholic Europe to regain the Holy Lands taken in the Muslim conquests of the Levant (632–661), ultimately resulting in the recapture of Jerusalem in 1099. It was launched on 27 November 1095 by Pope Urban II with the primary goal of responding to an appeal from Byzantine Emperor Alexios I Komnenos, who requested that western volunteers come to his aid and help to repel the invading Seljuq Turks from Anatolia. An additional goal soon became the principal objective—the Christian re-conquest of the sacred city of Jerusalem and the Holy Land and the freeing of the Eastern Christians from Islamic rule.
President Obama may not be Muslim…but he has Muslim ties…just read his own books!
He and the his Department of Health and Human Services have launched an all out attack on your Religion!
Many Democrat Catholic Politicians don’t even follow the teachings of the Church including Nazi Pelosi!
You have the power to remove this evil President and the rest of the Democrats in Congress who spit on your faith!
Folks, If Obama wants a war of divisiveness, so be it. Two can play that game.
…and Obama said, “when push comes to shove I will side with Islam.” and so he did, as he has done repeatedly and consistently.
Will you answer the call to lead this next Crusade against Obama and Islam???
dopey Californians…they will again vote for “bama…
How’s that hope & change going for ya’?
California………..keep voting the liberals into office and their non-free market system. Gas prices will continue to rise right along with your taxes, entitlements and loss of jobs and security. California is a lost cause and bankruptcy is the only answer and it is coming.
All the gasoline going to Catalina is loaded on a very small number of tank trucks at a place in Carson CA called Kinder-Morgan Partners. This is a huge bulk storage and loading facility that is the source of gasoline and diesel fuel for literally thousands of gas stations in California, including some big chains like 7-Eleven, Costco, USA Gasoline, G&M Oil and many others. They pay the same rack price as everyone else.
The trucks go to Long Beach and are loaded on a barge for the journey to Catalina. This isn’t the high speed ferry, it is a slow barge so the driver is able to make one trip on a shift (Chevron or Arco drivers make 6 or 7 deliveries in a shift), and due to weight restrictions on the barge, the truck carries about half the gallons of the typical gasoline tanker you see on an LA freeway. The truck and the driver also have to have a US Coast Guard certification. This makes bringing gas to Catalina a lot more expensive than delivering it to an LA gas station.
Laughing HYSTERICALLY at all the California hater’s comments. Well, those that TRY to hate California. What a bunch of pathetic morons, flapping your lips about what you don’t know. Please, by all means, continue hating my state, and keep talking it down. Keep yourselves out, and discourage any more worthless migrants from coming our way. Thank you!
So THATS what killed Natalie Wod…
The reason gas costs more in Catalina than it does in Maui (3,000 miles away)- even both locals pay to have it shipped is simple–One dude owns the (monopoly) Only gas station at Pebbly Beach, he also owns the Only freight barge service too. He charges what he wants. He will not allow anyone else to get a Publis Utility License to run a ‘competition’ freight service, a friend tried to get a license, and he was fought to the ground and prevented from getting or starting a freight service. The Island Company is in his pocket, guess they get lots of profit from him, so they allow this to continue. Send the owner of the gas station away from the island on his own barge and never allow him to return.
Ding, ding, ding. Exactly!
RRC
Let me start by saying that I am a conservative. Not that that has annything to do with the postings. I do have a question though,
If we start drilling for oil in the U.S. and in turn drive down the price of gas internally, hence importing less than our committment
to OPEC, why would OPEC continue selling gas in U.S (fiat) currency? Okay, another question. If OPEC started selling gas in other currencies,
what do you suspect countries would do with their U.S. denominated currency reserves? One more question, if all those reserves were dumped back into
the American economy, what would happen to the value of our currency? I atually don’t know the answer to these questions because I don’t belive that
anyone is asking them. All I hear from fellow conservatives is drill baby drill, but what happens if we do?