Owe The IRS? Bill Would Suspend Passport Rights For Delinquent Taxpayers

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A bill authored by a Southland lawmaker that could potentially allow the federal government to prevent any Americans who owe back taxes from traveling outside the U.S. is one step closer to becoming law.
Senate Bill 1813 was introduced back in November by Senator Barbara Boxer (D-Los Angeles) to “reauthorize Federal-aid highway and highway safety construction programs, and for other purposes” .
After clearing the Senate on a 74 – 22 vote on March 14, SB 1813 is now headed for a vote in the House of Representatives, where it’s expected to encounter stiffer opposition among the GOP majority.
In addition to authorizing appropriations for federal transportation and infrastructure programs, the “Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act” or “MAP-21” includes a provision that would allow for the “revocation or denial” of a passport for anyone with “certain unpaid taxes” or “tax delinquencies”.
Section 40304 of the legislation states that any individual who owes more than $50,000 to the Internal Revenue Service may be subject to “action with respect to denial, revocation, or limitation of a passport”.
The bill does allow for exceptions in the event of emergency or humanitarian situations or limited return travel to the U.S., or in cases when any tax debt is currently being repaid in a “timely manner” or when collection efforts have been suspended.
However, there does not appear to be any specific language requiring a taxpayer to be charged with tax evasion or any other crime in order to have their passport revoked or limited — only that a notice of lien or levy has been filed by the IRS.
Boxer vowed last week to push House Republicans to pass the bipartisan transportation bill that would keep the Highway Trust Fund from going bankrupt.
“Thousands of businesses are at stake, and eventually we are talking about nearly three million jobs at stake,” she said in a statement. “There are many people on both sides of the aisle in the Senate who want to get our bill, MAP-21, passed into law, and I am going to do everything I can to keep the pressure on the Republican House to do just that.”
Finally a good bill. They should suspend paychecks of government workers who owe as well!
I’ll bet there is language exempting congress and all other federal employees.
That language is probably already in the ACA.
Well of course! Is anyone so stupid as to think CONgress would NOT exempt feds from this bill? Oh yeah, there were enough morons to put Obama in office so…
But if you’re an illegal you can come and go as you please. And don’t worry about reporting any income or paying taxes. And help yourself to free government programs.
US citizens have no such luck.
Let’s take our country back from this insanity! Join the Council of Conservative Citizens today!
http://www.cofcc.org
I wonder if they suspend it if you can’t pay your taxes because the government won’t allow you to work, they only attack you nonstop and threaten you and your family for years because you pinpointed the entire Al-Qaeda organization. Unelected officials took over Washington and the media after the coup and cover up. Most of the stories are made up and most of the comments online are financed with your tax dollars. Big brother is trying to create the perception of public opinion while burying the truth. They think you can’t handle the truth. Fact of the matter is we have no democracy, president, and freedom of press is an illusion.
Our next election is shaping up to be as big of a sham as the last. Do you know why Sarah Palin’s bus tour was really canceled? Do you know why she stayed 30 miles away from the second debate and chose the death of Steve Jobs to announce that she’s not running? Know what leaked out? Sarah Palin and Cain aren’t in the race for the same reason, the truth leaked out.
Search Palins Dirty Little Secret and learn what the state controlled media cannot report on, the truth.
Definitely go to the site Palin’s Dirty Little Secret. It is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. On the off chance it is for real, the creator should definitely go back on his meds.
My thoughts exactly! Some are more equal than others….
I don’t know about fed employees, but the first thing I thought of when I heard about this is that it will not apply to members of Congress. The Constitution prohibits restricting the movements of members of Congress except in cases of treason, felony or breach of the peace. Until one of those is established through due process their passports are off the table, and even after that I bet such a law would never be enforced against Congress or a (Democrat) administration official.
I guess Ron Paul was right (again) when he said the fence on the border could be used to keep us in….
John Brooks is an N.Y. a s s h o l e
They wont, and billionares who owe millions will still travel the world willy nilly. you and I sill be stopped and probably arrested for trying to flee the country oweing taxes. lol
The only billionaire that owes taxes is Warren Buffet, ya know, o’s friend?
Of course, Congress will exempt themseves.
REALLY, bluto? the ONLY one?
you are incredibly naive.
Let’s add GE, GM, BofA, John Corzine… to the list of those who pay no taxes on billions of profits
REALLY!? A “good bill” which only gives the way-too intrusive ‘government’ (IRS) MORE power? Remember when they laughed at Ron Paul who said he was more afraid of erecting border fences which someday might keep Americans IN instead of keeping illegals out! Well, VOIR LA! Remember that old saying, “Be careful what you wish for”?
Pat – It’s sad and creepy to me how people today DEMAND that the government take away their rights. The government doesn’t have to coerce anything. The people eagerly scream, “Put us in chains! Now!” It’s disgusting what a bunch of castrated sheep Americans have become.
It seems the Barney, everyone-gets-a-trophy generation love nothing more than having an all powerful government that can do anything it wants to the people and take away ALL of their rights for the sake of the latest cause.
You could care less. YOU wanted Ron Paul because he would give you legalized pot forever. Stick it, Cheetos.
If you think pot is why people support Ron Paul you have no understanding of what the government has become, and the accelerated agenda it has pursued in last 3 months because people are waking up to the bipartisan power grabbing that is going on. Ron Paul supporters are some the most educated voters and not single issue voters like yourself because if pot keeps you from voting for someone that is what you are. There are more pressing issues than the Social ones that the left and right both preach.
Jasper, you sound like a good candidate for North Korea. Granted I understand that some people aren’t mentally capable of taking care of themselves in life and need the government to dictate what everyone should be doing and when, as well as provide plenty of freebees and handouts. Too bad the Russians kicked the kommies out – you would have loved it there. The government not only told you where and when you could and couldn’t go, but even provided your monthly alotment of toilet paper for you. Now that’s service you’d probably have loved.
…anything sponsored, sign off by, authored by or involving Barbara Boxer is nothing more than a power grab, a self aggrandizing bill or outright illegal.
That woman, if you can call her a woman, is a piece of work and should be tried, along with quite a few others, including the dictator, for treason.
Nice Post Pat and 100% correct.
hoopty — i couldn’t AGREE with you more… I just read Mark Levin’s book “Ameritopia”… For me, it was eye opening……
Hoopty — I couldn’t agree with you more…. I just read Mark Levin’s “Ameritopia”… It was eye opening…. If you believe in personal freedom and believe in State’s rights.. It is a must read
Take a passport away if you don’t pay your taxes? You don’t need a passport or even a birth certificate from what I hear. And I am not talking about illegal aliens either. POTUS does come to mind though. And what do you want to bet that if he didn’t pay his income taxes they would simply give him a free ride like they have done for everything else?
you seriously still think the President of the United States is an illegal alien, you absolute relic of history?
four years ago called; it wants its laughably bad conspiracy theory back.
A great idea, costing no money and mere justice.
so if i coerce a portion of your labor at the threat of further theft or even kidnapping and imprisonment, and then, if you don’t give me the portion of your labor I demand I restrict your free movement…this is justice?
Invictus, you can’t preach common sense to people like CA Immigrant.
Defaulting on student loan or child support payment two additional resons….
Lynne, have you actually read the law requiring people to file and pay income tax? No? Maybe it’s because it doesn’t exist and it can’t as long as the bill of rights exists!
If you ever thought about it you would
Stop being a bigot and get your rectal decraniotomy STAT!
Lynne, have you actually read the law requiring people to file and pay income tax? No? Maybe it’s because it doesn’t exist and it can’t as long as the bill of rights exists!
If you ever thought about it you would understand.
Stop being a bigot and get your rectal decraniotomy STAT!
We need to suspend the license of any professional who has been in Federal Default on their student loan for more than 5 years effective yesterday, There are thousands of self-employed lawyers owing tens of millions in students loans who refuse to pay. The government will not file against lawyers because they show up in court to fight. It’s easier for government to go after a citizen in debt for 10K than a lawyer who owes 200K. Another reason… lawyers write the laws.
Unfortunately it isn’t because my SS was stolen and the guys and Now I constantly get things for a Mr. Garcia that owes the government money. And if I would be unable to travel because they simply run my SS, is utter BS I see this as another way to make people that have had their Identity stolen get a new SS because they are to lazy to enforce the laws in place.
Anyone see the irony of Barbara Boxer (a Jewess) proposing such a draconian bill, straight out of Nazi Germany and the USSR?
Does this mean illegals who owe taxes will be required to stay -in- the U.S.?
There’s no irony. The vast majority of bolshevik revolutionary leadership were jews. Many even traveled from NY to take up arms against the gentile russians and enslave them. Trotsky was from NYC. Jews have always sought to control the gentiles.
Ridiculous. So you have business outside the U.S. that you are trying to get but you can’t go there to do business so you can make enough money to pay your taxes. This is another STUPID IDEA FROM BARBARA BOXER and the DEMOCRATS! What does travel have to do with a highway bill. These people are completely stupid
A good bill? Only if members of Congress are grounded. Not to mention Timothy Geithner. And not to worry about illegal aliens since they don’t bother with passports and they don’t pay taxes.
Why would you want to target govt workers? Just asking!
Taxes for now and then you electric bill later. You fool! Don’t you get it. REvocation of any or your rights because you owe a bill. It won’t stop at the IRS.
The IRS now and your electric bill later. Soon it will be something that you do wrong as the reason to revoke your passport. Didn’t pay your student loan. This is how all fascists start their process. Wake up!!
So true.. People still think America is something good and it’s for the people.. It hasn’t been that way since JFK…. America is NOT a good place anymore. Full of uneducated, complacent lazy aSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSES..
NOT good. How could any middle manager who must travel abroad on business afford to appeal his fight over alleged back taxes? And what about those caught in the infamous snafus of the tax bureaucrats?
America the roach motel.
Yeah a great bill, just like they use to have in the Soviet Union.
Make the law retro active and hit Little Timmy Geitner and Charles Rangle !
Some people haven’t read clear through the article and think that anybody who owes back taxes would have their passport suspended. I wouldn’t blame them, for the first paragraph of the article is misleading. It isn’t true–only those who owe more than 50k in back taxes would be affected. 99.9 percent of us are not in that category where we owe that much.
Anyone who thinks this is a good idea is just not thinking. It is an example of the new police state. You do not have to be proven to owe in a court of law, the IRS can simply flag your passport and then you are a subject of the federal govt. Sounds like the KGB, the Stasi or the Gestapo. This is one of the most frightening pieces of legislation I have ever seen. Everyone should be afraid of it, whether you pay your taxes or not – because now the Feds can limit your rights based on their whim – we are becoming the people we say we hate. Heil Obama.
Now that really makes sense… suspend someones paycheck who owes money… Now how will they pay the IRS with no pay check? Please think before you type. This bill is completely scary and wreaks of potential problems… just imagine being that person who is on the way to a vacation they spent a ton of money on… stopped at the airport because of a glitch in the system… IRS puts a freeze on your passport because they mistakenly categorized you into freeze pile… I don’t like this…
It’s time for a revolution
Good intentin bill but what if you are accused wrongly – where is the due process!! This is unconstitutional
This is now a Post Constitutional America.
Due process is no longer needed.
Just take a look around you.
You are all lunatics. Someone demands a portion of your labor and essentially holds you captive if you don’t play along….this is called slavery.
For those of you who are STILL too blind to see the american state for the monster it has evolved into,
“Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains sit lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen!” -John Adams
The ‘lunatics’ to whom you refer are otherwise known as LOOTERS & MOOCHERS.
Anyone who supports this idea is an advocate for Nazi and Soviet-style policies.
I just hope it applies to all elected and gov’t employees…..
Then how would Timothy Giehner or the rest of the Obama Admin be able to travel outside of the US? They’re the biggest Tax Cheats of all?
Don’t forget the biggest cheat of them all, Warren Buffet.
WHAT ABOUT THE 30 MILLION CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS WHO ARE NOW IN THE USA WHO PAY NO TAXES STEAL AMERICAN JOBS AND RAPE THE SYSTEM FOR EVERY PENNY THEY CAN STEAL?? OH YA OBAMA AND THE LEFT WING AMERICA HATERS SAID THEY DONT COUNT.
bro its wayyyyyyyy beyond democrat v. republican, it is now Statist v. Non-statist. Or Libertarians v. the world…
While I agree with this bill… what about the guys that come here illegally with no passport, work, pay no taxes, use our system, send money overseas, and then leave the country at will to go back home. We need a national sales tax, not an income tax. And we need a prohibitively huge tax on sending cash overseas.
It would do NOTHING against illigals. If the IRS wants your money, then they can levy against you. That is it. I am leaving America for New Zealand. My citizenship is not worth this. Remember that George Washington’s British citizenship was not worth high taxes, either. Idiots like you who support this madness are the problem. You probably also support the healthcare bill. You are not an American. You are a traitor. Well, you can keep your passport. I will keep my money, my computer science degree, and my work ethic. In a few years, when others with intelligence, money, and work ehthic also leave, you and the rest of the welfare parasites can leach off of each other until you mutually starve one another to death. I mean it. I am out of America by the end of 2012.
Leaving America for New Zealand? How do you know that New Zealand’s goverment and tax system is any better than what we have in America?
What if when living in New Zealand you find their government is just as bad, or even worse that the USA?
If there is anything you know about Zealand that made you want to go live there, I would greatly appreciate a reply to please let me know.
Maybe, I will even consider moving to New Zealand!
I hear it’s nearly impossible to immigrate into NZ. Maybe Australia.
As they take more and more and more freedoms away IDIOTS say.. While. I agree with the bill.. Please pull your head out of your butt… Arizona passing internet censorship laws, NDAA, SOPA, Etc ETC.. DONT YOU GET IT?:??!!!! WAKE THE EFF UP! NOW!!
And yet if you are an illegal we won’t require you to pay any taxes ever or have to follow any of the pesky laws we require of US citizens like insurance, genuine SS number drivers license etc. and you can come and go in and out of the country as you please!
Because they don’t care about the illegals. They only want to imprison YOU. They are building one big Gulag. You’re watched by camera constantly. All your banking transactions are not private. Your internet is not private. New TV’s will be able to listen and see you. All they need to do is restrict travel. Welcome to North Korea. I can’t believe anyone would be for this bill. Amazingly sad. As a nation, we can withstand some corruption at the top. But we will never stand if the populace is filled with idiots.
Too late. The populace is already filled with idiots. The lunatics have already taken over the asylum. It is done. The Titanic has already struck the iceburg. The only thing we can still do is re-arrange deck chairs–which is futile. I am immigrating to New Zealand. But Australia, Brazil, and Argentina are also good. Hong Kong is another option, if you already have money.
I moved to Australia. It is so much better here.
Germany did things like this in the late 1938 to keep the Jews from escaping. When you have no choices left, when you are deemed an enemy of the state, and you cannot leave, what’s next on the agenda?
Thank you Snitch-in-Time! I can’t believe you people think this is a good bill. First the IRS is ILLEGAL, and was not ratified by congress. Second this law only applies to the law abiding citizens of this country. So what if you owe back taxes, in these times who doesn’t (of those of us that work)? How can you not see the writing on the wall with this law? It’s this kind of stupidity and uninformed people that have truly believing this country is toast.
Where is the outrage over the passport cancellation for non-payment of child support?
If you have money you can “buy” a legal passport from certain south american countries. Then, you have a spare passport for emergency use.
great point…. the Feds are beefing up their agents…. with fire arms as well..
Does this include Charlie Rangel NY Dem
Of course not. He’s above the law, as are all the other Washington insiders.
You now live in a debtors prison. Enjoy.
how about a bill, that if any congress person cheats on taxes, cheats on their spouse, commits violations of ethics, waste taxpayer money on lavious parites…they forfiet ther position and pension.
how about one , you dont balance the budget you get no pay.
Yea, lets just jettison due process for everything just cause the government says you owe money. I mean what’s the point of a trial, etc. Yet another bill that probably would not survive constitutional scrutiny. Dems seems good and producing that. Now if only they could produce a budget in the senate…
Soon, you will pay Mexican smugglers to get you south of the border.
You’re not kidding. And look at the idiots here saying what a great idea this bill is.
Ruled by California and its bankrupt insanity – this is what Americans get when they vote Democrat. Nancy Pelosi led the US as Majority Leader in the House and this horrible idiot, Barbara Boxer, is forwarding this bill from the Senate.
America, don’t you get it? This is really what you want? Rule by leftist Californian imbeciles who will destroy the country and all of our rights? I live in California and things are bad enough without the California liberal disease running the Federal government, too.
Dude, please get out of this left vs right B>S.. It’s getting old. Seriously.. Ron Paul is THE ONLY PERSON who is not for the status quo… I HOPE YOU WAKE UP TO THAT FACT AND SOON!!!!!
I am taking my money, my computer science degree, and my work ethic to New Zealand. My “American” passport is not worth this sh#* anymore than George Washington’s British citizenship was worth high taxes. Pretty soon, other smart, ambitious American producers will also see the light and leave this nation for foreign shores. Eventually the only people left in America will be welfare recipients and losers. Those parasites can then leach off of each other until they mutually starve one another to death. F’ em. I mean it. I am gone by the end of 2012. Party’s over. Check Please!
Im game as long as all government employees are given 10 days from passage to pay any delinquent taxes or face immediate termination.
I also want Corzines’ passport revoked; im sure he’s still free to travel anywhere he wants.
Madoff ran an illegitimate company that our wonderful government couldn’t catch but he was nothing compared to the real bankers we have. Look at the destruction they have caused; and they are just getting started.
And im sure they all will keep their passports.
only works if you include the senators and congressman. else its just another way the government will take things away from you.
Way to go Obama. You finally found a way to stop people for traveling. The only problem is we asked you to find a way to stop people from traveling to the US illegally NOT stop US from traveling.
I am all for this bill IF AND ONLY IF the IRS is fined $10,000 for each day a passport is held when they person owes no taxes. I don’t trust the federal government to do ANYTHING correctly and so they need to be held accountable- even if it IS with our money.
It would be like moving money from your left pocket to your right pocket.
You are going to sue the IRS? And hope to win a bonanza? You must be a child.
Yeah, dum bass- a 43 year old “child.” Read my comment again with your head OUT of your rear. If it holds the IRS accountable for their erroneously withholding someone’s pass port then go for it. I full y realize NO law will EVER require accountability from the government and so… connect the dots here, junior… I will never support this law. Got it now, kid?
Pfft. Ron Paul talked about “Capital controls keeping people in…” and pundits laughed for weeks. Now we’re actually considering it.
We deserve what we get if this becomes acceptable.
Just some food for thought… When was the last time you had your passport stamped when leaving the country? I just checked mine and the only stamps from the US are entry stamps.
Your passport is checked by the airlines (or cruise line, if international) when you check in at the airport for a flight that goes to a foreign country.
I read the text of the passport section of the bill on Politico. It gives them the power to deny passport applications and renewals if you owe them more than $50,000. It also allows them to confiscate passports upon return to the US. It doesn’t say anything about stopping people from leaving, but that’s easy enough for our overlords to add as needed in the future.
http://images.politico.com/global/2012/03/120315_summary.pdf
Does this apply to little Timmy Geitner?
I don;t know, but maybe this bill would have prevented Charlie Rangle from visiting his “vacation home” in the DR?
Student loans are next
Damn right. Debt is modern day slavery for EVERYBODY. They edges of the box are being put in place and closing in folks, Wake Up.
Shut up and pay your taxes debt slaves. signed – The Federal Reserve
Where is all this talk about suspending People’s RIGHTS and even/especially revoking People’s CITIZENSHIP originating? THAT is a question People need to be asking. I am an AMERICAN for LIFE no steenking Politician can revoke or change that.
What is you have to go overseas for work? If you can’t do that and owe money, well, you won’t be able to pay off the IRS. This is another stupid bill by democrats to take away FREEDOM.
Bad idea…and why it is tagged onto a highway bill? There are laws that are on the books already to deal with people who don’t pay their taxes…used them! Remember that the government can now detain you indefinitely or kill you without warrant or trial….this is another step to ceding our freedom to the government. Their control over We the People is being consolidated. This is bill is just another step in the process. Be very careful of your rights…because the list of your rights is getting shorter.
Exactly, Hmmmm, didn’t someone PROMISE transparency of the government and the nothing would be hidden in a bill ? Not seeing it
Looks like Congressional Democrats won’t be going anywhere soon.
Oh, the communists, Marxists, and arch leftists that support the monster Obama would love this. They pay no taxes, but the white middle class does. So then the nitwits and bums and deadbeats can get more things free.
Whites became 2nd class citizens in the 60’s. Now we are the slaves.
I am not an anti-semite at all. Hell, my ex-wife is Jewish and my own kids are half. But there do seem to be a lot of people from this particular group who are aligned with Obama and the Democrats right now. Some do seem to be hostile to individual liberty (this, Obamacare, etc). Oh well, if the shoe fits…
The last gasps of a collapsing Empire it’s the end …
Agreed. And when the collapse occurs, all those laws meant to prevent it from occurring will be worthless.
If you live in most Communist countries and wish to travel, you first must obtain an “EXIT VISA.” These are only given out after the government makes sure you have no outstanding warrants and owe the government no money — HOWEVER, it is also used to see if you’ve been a good citizen (ie had ‘skin in the game’).
An EXIT VISA is the only way for the government to catch you before you leave the country.
It may start out as an innocent programme, but very quickly, new requirements will be added that have NOTHING to do with finances.
Be very careful what you wish for. We’re one step away from communism as it stands now under the Marxist Ob*ma Régime!
Thank you Mr. Price for pointing out yet another instance of creeping Tyranny. I’ve noticed that for the LA Times, not many liberals on this forum tonight….Hummm.
This is a horrible bill. You can incur financial purgatory from IRS for a variety of reasons. It generally happens when people become ill or get divorced. A failing business that can’t remit payroll taxes gets the “responsible person” hit with the liability. Bankruptcy must wait 3 years before filing, except for unpaid payroll taxes which can’t be bankrupted against. Suicide doesn’t help because IRS goes after next-of-kin. Fleeing the country has been the only method that actually works. If you ever get into deep hot water with IRS, you’ll know how bad this law is.
This would keep a lot of Obama’s appointees from traveling.As well as a good portion of federal employees,but I’m sure they will be exempted.
Wow didn’t Eastern Europe forbid all travel for their citizens too under the Soviet Systems? Supremes ruled recently you have no right to a passport and International travel. That was within the last few months. Now this. They are slowing locking down the borders to make sure we pay our debts. Now all they have to do is increase taxes that nobody can pay and bingo, use this maybe soon to be law to keep you imprisoned here having your whole check garnished by the IRS until the National Debt of Trillions is paid off.
Unconstitutional violation of the right to travel, recognized by the courts out of the 9th amendment.
Determinations of guilt and consequent punishment are supposed to be reached by the courts, not by the executive branch. Do we really wan to go down this road?
Nice, house arrest without your day in court.
Apparently someone else needs to write a 3 page essay on Constitutional law.
I can’t wait till this starts making the rounds on talk radio. By the time Limbaugh and company are done chewing boxer and obama up and spitting them out you’re going to swear his middle name was Hannibal.
Giving the department of treasury the power to determine when and whether anyone can travel is game over for individual freedom. Government permission to travel? Is this the USA? Any representative advocating this position is clearly an enemy of freedom. IRS enforced travel? IRS enforced health care? God bless America, the Nazi’s won.
Welcome to the evolved nazi party called the left. The senate along with the US Gov’t can go to hell.
Another step in the O’Bummer Nazi state. Your papers, sir?
No, he does not need them, he is President now.
Once a slave always a slave
It will never pass…half the government and zerObamas administration won’t be able to do their jobs….come to think of it, it’s a great idea but it will never pass
Everytime I read about another tyrannical law I buy another assault rifle and a few boxes of ammo. Man, I’m up to 46 already. Are you ready?
Why, exactly do we need a law which will be challenged as a Constitutional infringement?
Do we not have any laws now related to non-payment of taxes??
Of course, all members of Congress will be exempt.
Don’t worry folks Buffet will get an exemption HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
And this would be applicable to everyone including the likes of Tim Geithner? We all know the answer to this, those passing the laws are always above the application of that law, more fraud from the usual suspects.
wow. Sounds like totalitarian countries like Cuba, North Korea, etc to me. Locking people IN. .
about porn pusher pelosi….i have sent this info to AZ sheriff joe apaio…i want to open an investigation into porn pusher nancy pelosi’s stances on pornography and her relationship to the California porn industry.
pelosi should be jailed for pushing porn on this country…this ungodly b*tch sided with the porn industry to ban condoms from porn videos because the porn industry said they would lose viewers and lose revenue…it was the porn industry actors who asked pelosi to support them.
In 2000, nine porn actors contracted the HIV virus because the porn industry banned all actors from wearing condoms. However, pelosi – as well as senators Feinstein and Boxer – said no to the actors and supported the porn industry.
Despite the strong support of mandatory condom usage for all porn actors by the California health department, the California OSHA, and the California AIDS organizations, PELOSI, BOXER, FEINSTEIN sided with the porn industry against the will of the state.
1. In 2004, pelosi, senators barbara boxer and diane feinstein and all california liberals in the state senate sided with the porn industry that condoms were not necessary despite the fact that many AIDS groups, the CA health dept, and CA/OSHA were strongly in favor of mandatory condoms for porn actors.
2. only california may legally produce pornographic materials such as pictures and videos…it is the state of california that governs the porn industry – not the federal government.
3. the porn industry is taxed at less than 1 percent profit…there is porn in 60 countries…no country is taxed at less than 25 percent. ….if NANCY PELOSI IS SO KEEN ON RAISING NEW TAXES, SHE SHOULD START WITH HER STATE’S PORN INDUSTRY
4. california has passed more than 12,000 laws regarding state businesses in the past ten years. NOT ONE LAW HAS BEEN PASSED REGARDING THE PORN INDUSTRY.
How nancy pelosi is converting California into CaliPORNia.
In 2010, the city of san Francisco was awarded thousands of taxpayer dollars as a part of Pres obama’s stimulus package. San Francisco is the district that nancy pelosi represents in the united states congress. How did ms. Pelosi spend the taxpayers’ hard earned dollars? The money was spent on the three projects below.
‘Thundercrack’, “the world’s only underground kinky art porno horror film, complete with four men, three women and a gorilla.”
“Perverts Put Out” at San Francisco’s CounterPULSE, whose “long-running pansexual performance series” invites guests to “join your fellow pervs for some explicit, twisted fun.”
“The Symmetry Project,” a dance piece by choreographer Jess Curtis.
The show depicts “the sharing of a central axis, [as] spine, mouth, genitals, face, and anus reveal their interconnectedness and centrality.
Wow, I have never heard of all this(not from cali)
If this is true why weren’t folks made aware of this when she was speaker of the house?
Dem’s are always digging personal dirt on republicans and THIS isn’t personal dirt its HER JOB!
Uh, Hello. The Mainstream Media is the campaign arm of the Left/Democrats. Why do you think Alternative Media is so successful? Just check out the monthly number of viewers of various cable outlets. Google it. Why do you think Rush is so successful after 24 years on the air and Air America was a complete flop? Branch out folks and inform yourselves.
Truth has no Agenda.
Join us in the Arena of Ideas. It’s open to everyone that can be Intellectually Honest.
Guess what sub group and ally and their banks… central and otherwise… run the porn industry … ?
As far and an open air prison… and this story .
There are now hundreds of trillions of unfunded Derivatives owned by every government in the world likely… completely worthless all illegitimate and all fraud. Trillions in drug money being washed… trillions is phony defense contracts in service of false flag events since the phony first World Trade center attack in ’93 in which the FBI ran the “terrorists” on and on.
We did not think it could happen in America correct?
But if one tracks it back to pre WW1 and who was the first real “Federal Reserve” chairman… who went on to be the first head of the Council on Foreign Relation CFR… whose brother was head of intelligence in GERMANY… you read that right… who got T. Roosevelt to run in a third party to bring in Pres. Wilson, the FED, the IRS and WW1 and the downfall of Russia and Turkey on the way to the hyper inflation in Germany and the Red Terrors in Bolshevik Russia… which led to Hitler and the Nazis.
Both… Communism and Nazism funded and enabled by the real Entity behind the curtain of power in England and the USA… well you have to ask… what groups have that vision and world organization?
The Tea Party was a sincere reaction to the banker bailout… but a tepid reaction and largely controlled in the end… becoming an… endless war on terror Israel supporting confused nothing.
What is needed now is revolution… . This is a very hard pill for the middle class to finally swallow who historically hold onto their jobs and businesses until it is too late.
Please see the story today about psycho active energy weapons being brought online by Russia… and long researched and manufactured secretly in the USA… able to control… change… a group or an individual’s psychological state and or turn them into a “Zombie,” that is… an incapacitated human… with some weapons permanently. It is in the news today… .
Wait until Socialized Medicine comes in fully in a year or so… and our mental state and physical state treatment and that of our children is by law defined by state policy… it will end in total slavery and eugenics… forced medication… forced reeducation… permitted thoughts/wrongthink” child licenses … “after birth abortions,” (already proposed by “medical ethicists”) well the nightmare has begun and no America and its vision and sensible vision of Liberty in the wings to bring a gleam of Light to the world.
Kick this morinic POS Boxer out the senate. She can’t find her backside with both hands! I would like to offer her a passport to leave along with an airline ticket, but please don’t come back. We don’t and never did need you, you imbecile1
If you don’t like it you can leave…..or not. You know what else you can’t leave? Prison.
There are laws in place to correct tax evasion problems. Why make more laws instead of reinforcing those we have. Boxer must stay up late nights figuring how to get her name in the news.
That’s it.. I’m running for Congress.. I want the easy life and I do not want to be held accountable… That will be my platform.. please vote for me..I will thank all the little people for paying taxes and having the best benefits……After my term is up I will leave this country and collect my life time retirement and benefits…else where…
With a name like that you should do very well.
Interesting ……Most of Obama’s inner circle won’t be able to fly out of the country.
I have a second passport. 8)
Always two steps ahead of you.
Me also. Smart people do. The government can’t be trusted.
When the government revoked the passport of people who can’t pay child support, nobody stood up for the deadbeat fathers. Now, in turn, you have become deadbeats. Hahahahahaha…
I wonder if this bill would include SITTING SENATORS AND MEMBERS OF CONGRESS and their STAFFERS ? There are many who owe taxes and half the Obombo Administration would be grounded also…
Very bad idea, aimed directly at the people liberals/democrats hate the most, TAXPAYERS! Of course the “poor” who liberals really love, would never owe any taxes because they pay no income tax, they only take money. So this bill is aimed at Republicans much more than anything else. The IRS has too much power already, to give it the power to keep people from traveling is outrageous, the democrats want to control every aspect of our lives from cradle to grave and every activity in between. Democrats are despicable, they would of course love to trample on us even more than they are now. The IRS should be eliminated, not given any more power, they are already a tyranny as it is. Write your congressman now, we must prevent the IRS from getting any more power.
Here, Here!
Taxes now and an unpaid electric bill later. You fools who think this is a good idea better wake up and smell the coffee. Allowing a government to not let you out if you have a tax lien is setting up a law that will no doubt turn against the average American some day. This is what all fascists do. Not in my backyard until it IS in your backyard. Hopefully someone with a brain will stop it. I have only heard of people not being allowed to leave COMMUNIST COUNTRIES.
Actually, to be correct, the government lets you out. The other country won’t let you in. Actually, you won’t be able to board the plane.
Travelling is a RIGHT, it cannot be licensed or revoked by government edict. Many SCOTUS rulings establish this FACT!
Tell that to the people unfortunate enough to owe child support.
How would this work? Lets say I travel to Hong Kong, the Authorities in HK aren’t going to give a F**K about American B$ Its only when I land back in the US does my US passport become revenant
NEW GAME SHOW!
DON’T LOSE YOUR HEAD!
Politicians, like commie Barbara Boxer (rebellion) have their heads put in a guillotine and have to answer questions like “Is it Constitutional for the US government to deny or revoke a passport for someone who allegedly owes back taxes?” Babs answers “yes!”, I pull the lever and Babs just lost the game show!
Then her head is put in a burlap sack and is used in the next World Cup match!
Barbara Boxer; proof that women can be Hitler also!
F U C K YOU BARBARA BOXER, YOU C U N T!
The noose grows tighter and tighter around the necks of the American people. Those of you who aren’t afraid of this mendacious law tacked on to a benign-sounding highway bill ought to catch up on their history of world tyranny.
“However, there does not appear to be any specific language requiring a taxpayer to be charged with tax evasion or any other crime in order to have their passport revoked or limited — only that a notice of lien or levy has been filed by the IRS.”
These politicians on the left who continue to steal away our liberties are either useful idiots or very, very evil.
The IRS files a lien if the balance due is over $5,000. If that is the case, the stakes just got higher, because the dragnet will harvest even more hapless souls.
Best idea – invest in a second passport, because this issue is not going to go away.
Even the Magna Carta granted the ability to freely come and go at will. This puts financial stipulations, even alleged ones, on that freedom and any fool can see this is just the start. Eventually the overhead drone will automatically suspend your passport and food ration card for the parking meter that expired 15 seconds earlier.
Alex Jones, as hyper as he can be, is right about what’s coming. Anybody just waking up should listen in and also subscribe to Lew Rockwell’s daily email of articles.
http://lewrockwell.com/
that provision doesn’t make any sense! If you’re a tax deadbeat….why not let you leave the country……just revoke your privilege to get back in !!!
No Silly, the Tax Payer (or Not) is supporting the Dead Beats. Dems need them to Stay Put and Pay Up or the whole racket collapses.
Debtor’s Prison is illegal in the USA. However, this new law which limits a Citizen’s right to travel is just another type of debtor prison.
Vote all these radical political thugs out of office before our Constitution and personal freedoms are completely lost.
How would the Obama Administration travel then?
Will this apply to guys like Geithner or that jerk up in Harlem?
STUPID ALERT CITIZENS – POLICE STATE BILL HERE
It is the practice of Fascist and Oppressive Regimes that believe in laws like this. NO HELL NO NEVER would a FREE SOCIETY force its restrict the personal and business travels of its Citizens.
Mandate an unjust law? ObammyCare? BAM The Feds ‘..take your international business away from you or deny your ability to visit family or friends?
THAT IS INCARCERATION not tax collection.
STOP – NO – THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICANS BELIEVE IN – EVER!
“only that a notice of lien or levy has been filed by the IRS.”
A NOTICE of lien or levy. Not an ACTUAL lien or levy. This is an important difference as there is no real process for filing a notice as it’s purpose is to notify you of their intention. Often the IRS will send these to make you think they actually have a lien when they do not. It’s a scare tactic, and now the scare tactic has real power.
Actually, yes, they do. Over $5,000 in tax liability will get you a lien in the county of residence AND implicitly, a report to the credit bureaus.
Moving Ahead for Progress…oppose anything with the codeword progress and fairness. more work for the supreme court. boxer, just another crook.
FLAT TAX no citizen oversight by big brother and no special deductions
BFD, walk South over the Borders like Everyone else.
Wait a minute, Anyone can walk over the border and get on the tax payer tit illegally, but if a Citizen does not pay her taxes to allow this to happen, she is enslaved and can not travel out of the country?????????????????
YA NICE HUH ILLEGAL ALIENS WHO ARE SUBSIDIZED WITH OVER 300 BILLION TAX PAYER DOLLARS EACH AND EVERY YEAR GET A FREE RIDE WHILE AMERICAN CITIZENS TAKE IT IN THE SHORT HAIRS ONCE AGAIN
Created by Barbara Boxer? Not surprised. When is CA going to wake up to its idiocy? (Note: I’m a Cali native that left after 40 years for a better state.)
Babba Boxxa is a lying fxscist bxtch.
Uhhh….don’t know if any of you have noticed, but, for at least 4 years now, anyone owing any back taxes couldn’t get a passport application approved already.
Now, they’re just making it official and letting everyone know.
Land of the free
Home of the brave
Tax slaves
SB 1813: “The Nation is a Plantation” bill.
Time to re-read F. A. Hayek’s “The Road to Serfdom.”
This is the craziest s#1+ I have ever heard! So if you are a business or individual who owes back taxes and you have family or are doing business abroad you are fu@%ed! It will destroy families and undermined our ability to trade in the global economy because who does not owe back taxes? Law makers are the true terrorist in our country! I wish that there was a required IQ test for all politicians and lawmakers! Then I believe we would cut the national deficit because maybe a 20% of the politicians and lawmakers would be fired!
WHAT ABOUT THE 30 MILLION CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS WHO ARE NOW IN THE USA WHO PAY NO TAXES STEAL AMERICAN JOBS AND RAPE THE SYSTEM FOR EVERY PENNY THEY CAN STEAL?? OH YA OBAMA AND THE LEFT WING AMERICA HATERS SAID THEY DONT COUNT.
Watch ‘the corporation’, govt has tons of money and investments around the world, owns something like 97% of nevada alone. They are not about to go under-research cafra’s, where they disclose the true financial status of the states/towns/fed. We are now in a fascist system, govt in partnership with corporations.
Some people advocate just killing off govt, but then what are we left with?
Just look at the proposal made to 48 states for the privatization of prisons by corporations with the proviso that the govt will GUARANTEE 90% occupancy.
We’ll need just about everything to be illegal so they can max profits. And prison labor is dirt cheap. Taxpayers will pay for the prisoner’s upkeep while the corps will make money off their labor. Most of the republicans are the champions of privatizations. See water privatization in Bolivia-fun times for them. People in this country need to stop falling for the 2 party line already. The whole lot are criminals and the game is divide and conquer. And who was it that labelled THEMSELVES ‘the liberal press’? The word liberal comes from the latin ‘liber’ for free. Can you honestly think an entire mainstream media–TV, newspapers, magazines, radio, book publishing, and movie/video—owned by a few mega corporations can be free? They’ve got at least 1/2 the country thinking ‘liberal’ ie ‘free’ is a bad word. “None of that for us, thank you”. Well, enjoy your slavery or stop falling for the con-or get a dictionary, for pete’s sake. There are very few, if any, real leftists in our govt today. What we have are centrists, right wing, and extreme right wing. The facsists of WW2 were right/extreme right. I honestly don’t think anybody learns anything in school anymore.
Govt meant to be regulator in the peoples’ interest-the peoples’ representatives,
not in bed with the corps who are oppressors for profit. It has been long understood–at least until recent facsist/neocon/’too big to fail/’free market’ malarky, that capitalism required restraints lest it morph into tyranny.
And ‘conservative’ means ‘maintain the status quo’–you like where we are?
You might also check into the stats on which admins since nixon had the greatest debt/growth of govt. Highest was nixon, then reagan, then bush 2.
Lowest was clinton, obama (so far) then carter. Be careful of all that “catapulting propaganda” out there. Of course, our government should be printing its own money–not paying interests to some privately owned banks.
But then Kennedy tried that, and Lincoln…not a safe move, apparently.
The fascist were national SOCIALISTS, the communists next door were worse, your politics are closer to both than you would admit. You use corporations and big business as a straw dog, you fail to see big government which this article is about as a threat at all.
Your a mini Saul Alinsky just like your savior Obama, divide, blame, push, prod, confiscate, point a gun, pretend you have the high ground.
The fascists of WW2 were not right wing, they were leftists. They were to thr right of the communists, but still way left of center. Where did you do get your education, a comic book?
Fascism is right-wing, communism left. The labels are all false, anyway. They were both just different forms of oligarchies, both funded by the same international banksters to indebt their people while killing each other off. You can get to hell from any direction, esp if you listen to political propaganda. If you are still clinging to the false left-right meme, you are part of the problem, I don’t care which side you’re with. This is how we got in this mess. Taking sides, divide and conquer. And, btw, I did not vote for obama, I had this figured out by then. You rail at Obama for loss of liberty, but forget about Patriot Act, Homeland Security, etc. Obama is just the next puppet who came after the puppet Bush2. Just like Stalin, Hitler, Roosevelt, Churchill were the puppets of their time. Money masters control all and wars are very profitable for them.
Not too surprising. A few years ago Congress passed an expatriot law that prevents anyone leaving the United States from taking more than $500,000 with them.
It appears government is afraid they will be abandoned by the citizen and not be able to loot them any longer.
Wow but if I am here illegally I can come and go without any problmes so long as I don’t commit a violent crime? This is insanity.
No doubt they exempted themselves as usual. They would certainly not apply it to upstanding citizens like Giethner, Rangel, Daschle, and the dozens in the IRS employees that are deliquent. Besides, most of the members of Congress would not be able to travel abroad on the taxpayer dollar.
A southern California senator thinking passports are signbificant. Too funny. Look at the population size and ease of movement of illegal immigrants. Also look at criminals and drugs moving across the border with ease. Another short sighted legislative proposal.
One fascist republic, under God, with chains and prison for all.
it’s time for Boxer and Feinstein to go…Why is this a problem? I left California for a state without state income tax…I miss the people in California, but not it’s polichickens, I couldn’t support myself there, couldn’t buy a home, or afford a car, education for my children…So I took my job and left…soon the state will be bankrupt due to people like Boxer…At one point I had the choice of eating or paying my taxes….guess which one I chose.
obonga omomma what is that clowns name
Imagine that another Marxist power hungry scheme comes from Kalifornia. Your state is a plague on this country please leave the union or collapse into bank ruptcy and 3rd world spasms…we just can’t deal with your cracked ideas or your illegal aliens any more.
The Mexicans are here because the corps wanted them here. Most of them were actually recruited in Mexico, promised apartments (and dropped off at homeless shelters), promised good jobs and wages. The corps want cheaper labor–go overseas, special visas, Mexicans (here to dilute the labor pool), now prisoners. The corps tell the govt what they want, then give their govt ‘friends’ cush jobs when their terms are done. The govt is not going to stop the illegals.
They’re part of the deal. And the illegals really started flooding in as soon as bush2 came into office.
In ’08, I ran into some acquaintances who were excited to vote for obama–fell for that old catapulting propaganda. I warned them not to expect too much. That every candidate, both Dem and Repub is vetted as to their willingness to go along with whatever agenda is handed to them. I don’t believe the people decide anymore, especially with the electronic voting machines they forced on us that have been proven time and again to be tampered with. All these candidates are puppets, they do what they’re told or else. I think Kennedy was the last one to go against the program.
Why no 3rd, 4th parties are allowed to gain any traction here, ever. That would dilute the power base and make control more difficult. Would force more compromise. Also just having 2 is polarizing, and encourages people to identify with one or the other, like black/white. Whoever ‘wins’, 1/2 the people think they’ve ‘won’–yipee!, a big party! , when actually all the time we all lose, whoever wins. It is very clever. They pay lots of tax dollars to people who figure out how to con the voters.
You people need to wake up. This is NOT talking about people accused of tax fraud or tax evasion. This is simply if you can’t afford to pay the IRS. EVEN IF YOU HAVE AN APPROVED PAYMENT SCHEDULE WITH THE IRS PAYING THEM INTEREST LIKE A LOAN….You are still barred from leaving the country!!!!!!!!
Thank You
The given information is very effective
i will keep updated with the same
That’s really funny. Title 26 6331>Levy ONLY APPLIES TO FEDERAL EMPLOYEES. 2. a Notice of lien or levy is NOT a Lien or Levy. Under the 5th amendment your property [your labor or assets] can ONLY be taken after due process is followed. Due process= a court case and not a letter sent in the mail. A true levy HAS to be signed by a judge after due process has been followed. Boxer is willfully committing treason by working with foreign interests [the IMF and Federal Reserve] to war with the U.S. Constitution which forbids taxation on labor. Ignorance of the LAW is no excuse. see more at immafreedman on youtube.
That’s really funny. Title 26 6331>Levy ONLY APPLIES TO FEDERAL EMPLOYEES. 2. a Notice of lien or levy is NOT a Lien or Levy. Under the 5th amendment your property [your labor or assets] can ONLY be taken after due process is followed. Due process= a court case and not a letter sent in the mail. A true levy HAS to be signed by a judge after due process has been followed. Boxer is willfully committing treason by working with foreign interests [the IMF and Federal Reserve] to war with the U.S. Constitution which forbids taxation on labor. Ignorance of the LAW is no excuse. see more at immafreedman on youtube.
A criminal congresswoman supports the unlawful collection of taxes on income for the benefit of the criminals that own the Federal Reserve.
Title 26 USC shows that there is NO liability for a tax on income.
Ron Paul in 2012!
So no more Congressional junkets, and Warren Buffet can’t visit his foreign businesses?
90% of comments are against this law, only 6% of Americans approve of Congress job performance, yet the bill sails through the Senate approx 75/25.
It’s like a Santorum rally vs Ron Paul where just a couple hundred show up for Rick and THOUSANDS for Dr Paul, yet the media narrative does not match the reality. Why?
Because we being TRICKED and LIED to. Come on America wake up and take your country back.
Only in Los Angeles would they want a bill that suspends personal freedoms over a dispute with a goverment agency – it does not say tax evation it says if teh IRS says you owe back taxes……. you have not even comitted a crime but they can take away your freedom.
The bill is New World Order material. BB was probably an honest political servant at one time, now clearly bought off. After feeling your balls the TSA will have the power to relay a msg from the The Federal Reserve Mafia – get back in your cage.
The bill number referred to in the article should be S. 1813. S.B. is a State of California bill number prefix. Come on journos, do your homework. Oh, and I like the bill idea.
Well we know this proposal won’t affect half the country….the half that don’t have any tax liability.
Ummmmm…. isn’t that like North Korea, Cuba, Iran, et al… keeping their citizens from leaving their country? Can you imagine the nightmare if someone accidentally mistypes information into a computer database system? It’s not like humans are incapable of error. Remember… you are innocent until proven guilty… which in this case assumes that you are guilty without due process… just my two cents.
You fools complain about the goverment… but celebrating another invasion of goverment into a citizen life.
White folks are steadliy bringing this country down !
Now that is what you call Fascism in USA
Thank God I am a Swiss citizen. Looks like Mrs. Boxer works for the bankers?
How about starting by taxing the Federal reserve, which is a private institution. The IRS in reality are the long arm of the law for the collecting of monies for the banker gangsters, who print money out on thin air , and steal all the natural resources by bankrupting civilization. How deep does the Rabbit hole go?
Congress should begin sanctioning tax scofflaws who work for the federal government. There evidently are a number of people in the WH and Congress who owe the IRS; guess unlike the tax cheat Treasury Secretary they’ve declared their tax debt, just are not botheirng to pay it.
Good bill? How stupid can you be. Anytime you give the government more control over your life you’re asking for trouble. You’re nuts. Remember with the IRS you’re guilty until proven innocent. Read a short little book, “How do you kill 11 million people”. It’s really quite easy, because most people are just flat stupid. Think not, review 2008. Idiots.
This is just another step to make the people of the US into slaves to the Goverment. Anyone who thinks this is a good bill is a fool. Look who wrote the bill, Liberal progressive.
something odd about a govt so inept controlling its borders turning around and saying its citizens can’t travel if they owe it money (or if there’s a dispute about whether they owe it money)
I guess money is the only way to prod the govt into doing its job. Since Warren Buffett is disputing a billion or so in taxes and has been for a decade are they going to take away HIS passport? I doubt it – he mouths the right platitudes so he is part of the crony rich.
Is Tim Geitner exempt?
My “love” for this government has been waning for some time and this act could be the final straw. I hold citizenship to two countries and I’m considering surrendering my US citizenship. Oddly enough even if one does surrender such he is still legally obligated to pay US taxes for ten more years! What the hell happened to the USA?
Aaron Russo’s http://www.America Freedom to Facism settles the passport issue-If a Law or Rule is Contrary to the Constitution it is not a Law. Shes is adding another Fraud to a Fraud oh by the way Federal income tax does not pay for the Roads Excise tax does Gas tax at pump – State tax needs to remove its self from the Federal Fraud ,America would be Money ahead–DID the Alphabet Agencies pay the Tax on the Drugs it is selling to the Americans that is a excise a lawful Tax same as Gambling its a Lawful Tax on Wagering–Grass tax is Excise ??? Not workers Wages in the present form. Check it out and wake up. Protect your State and the United States Of America!
I thought it was a bad idea. Then I read that is was sponsored by Barbara Boxer and now I KNOW it’s a bad idea!
Let’s call it the Get Out Before They Find Out bill.
Since Warren “taxes are for little people” Buffet, “Tax Cheat Tim” Geitner, and half of Obama’s White House staff are behind on their taxes, does this mean that they couldn’t travel abroad?
Privacy is like the Exodus, I’ve heard about it.
While Mexicans & Guatemalans walk into the United States at all hours of the day & night with impunity, the idiot Barbara Boxer now tried to constrain American citzens from LEAVING the United States if a person may owe some money to the Federal government. We can talk about America as the land of liberty and home of the free all we want, but it is definitely untrue. This proposed law is another example of that. Tjhe government wants two thingsfrom us: quiet servitude and our money.
If enacted, it would render the entire administration from ever traveling……..I’m for it!
I neither dispute the duty to pay taxes nor do I defend those who owe. This bill is a potential disaster for those who are victims of IRS accounting errors and end up being penalized for no fault of their own. This bill prohibits you from traveling out of the country as long as the IRS feels that you owe them money. Unfortunately, these errors are very common. I have experienced these errors first-hand and can take a great deal of effort and time to resolve them. This is another brain-dead law with unintended consequences which will affect many tax abiding citizens.
Do they intend to include all the Tax Evaders in Congress and all of their Staff? And then how about we do ALL elected officials and anyone working for the Govt and let’s make sure THEY are paying their taxes first. So a Congressman can’t leave the country? Bummer. Geithner & Sebilius, just to name a couple, would not have been able to fly when they were given their positions like, oh say, THE HEAD OF TREASURY and THE HEAD OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES. So, yeah, let’s pull people’s passports but let’s start at the top, shall we?
We have amnesty for illegals, and punish the tax evaders by keeping them from travelling. these are the folks I want administering my health care.
90% of Obama’s cabinet have yet to pay their taxes for 2009…ho hum
What I do know for certain is that the whole Big Government paradigm is getting a whole lot more than tiresome. Millions of bureaucrats have billions of dollars to promote their self-justifying reasons for why their stupid jobs are soooo important. Result: like a big bully the monster Federal Bureaucracy butts into everybody’s conversation and throws its weight around. Here’s a clue FEDS; butt-out and stay out. You don’t own the game. We do. Just keep pushin and see what happens…
Let me guess, Congress and federal employees and major Obama campaign donors would be exempt of course.
Perhaps Ob*ma’s death panels will also handle the vetting and do the opposition research of who gets denied passports. They will yank your passport if you
owe back taxes
owe child support
owe spousal maintenance
have library books outstanding anywhere in the USA
are involved in an ongoing lawsuit
have outstanding traffic tickets
owe student loans
have a sexually transmitted disease
have a history of mental illness
have had a DUI
have heart problems
have prostate problems; and finally
have been a critic of Ob*ma
See where this is going?
That would mean Buffet can’t travel??? He owes back taxes for years. Will it also apply to elected officials (who routinely do not pay their taxes, because its not illegal for a lobbyist to pay it for them, wink)???
I know, how about no health care unless you pay all you taxes… (isn’t that in Obama-scare now)???
I am all for this if it will also apply to Obamas Cabinet and his staff.
They have been doing this for 16 years for people that owe child support. Everyone thought it was a good idea when they passed Welfare Reform because it was easy to demonize dead beat dads and if you weren’t a deadbeat dad why should you care? Make them pay up right? Under Welfare Reform, when a person(any person) can be tracked by their social security number when they apply for a job to see if they owe support(funny how they cant use that system to track illegals using stolen numbers though). You also can have your business or drivers license taken, lottery or tax rebates interceptted, and can be arrested for contempt of court along with having the State Dept deny you a passport. I dont remember. Why couldn’t you people see that when you allowed the government to take the rights of some you also gave them precedent to take the rights of all?
Let’s first suspend paychecks for federal employees who owe back taxes –
Why would anyone think this is a good idea? They will just incrementally increase the standards tor cancelling passports!
Pretty soon, no one will be able to leave if you owe the IRS, have unpaid parking tickets, criticise the government (No-Fly list), belong to the Libertarian or Contitution Parties, veterans and militia members, beliieve the government lies to you, etc. etc.
The PrisonPlanet is almost complete! Now all they need is a good “Crisis” to tighten the noose!
Another facist move by the government. This should apply to everyone employed by government at the state, local and federal level as well.
Since 50% of the adult population pays no effective income tax, why should the other half pay?
The IRS is fraud, extortion and grand theft from beginning to end. Even the forms that they use are illegal. The Paperwork Reduction Act requires every form used by the government to have an OMB (Office of Management and Budget) number. The IRS forms do not qualify for OMB numbers because nowhere in the voluminous and deliberately confusing so-called “tax-code” does it require any citizen in the USA to pay income tax from income earned in the USA. So, the IRS just faked OMB numbers on their forms. Sooner or later, the American people will wake up to this organized crime scam and stop being ripped off. Incidentally, the IRS finances organized bankster-gangster crimes committed around the globe.
I don’t always think about sex. Soemtimes I think about overthrowing the government. The IRS is America’s # 1 terrorist group — and the favorite tool of the Democrat party for silencing their critics — not to speak of their usefulness in the criminal enterprise of “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
I don’t always think about sex. Sometimes I think about overthrowing the government. The IRS is America’s # 1 terrorist group — and the favorite tool of the Democrat party for silencing their critics — not to speak of their usefulness in the criminal enterprise of “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
It’s ridiculous that these kinds of provisions are put in the middle of bills that have NOTHING to do with them. It’s just sneaky, underhanded politics and a way to try to get ideas through that wouldn’t pass on their own.
http://justdominique.com/2012/04/05/thou-shalt-not-pass/
Are you forgetting how this is just the first of many potential baby steps to enforcing Obamacare? Scenario: oppose paying gov. for health insurance mandate, and your consequences will be don’t leave the country either.while the idea of deterring those that owe money sounds attractive, I find it much more disturbing that this issue is attached to a TRANSPORTATION BILL? How about pass a bill that only has one topic at a time? Why would anyone approve a bill that may be as benign as “butterflies are green and the sky is blue” but, oh, by the way, it’s now illegal to have a debt with the gov. Keep the fed out of regulations like monitoring debtors. Let’s get rid of IRS instead of supporting it.
I totally agree with you!
I remember a time when one of the best arguments we had against the USSR, and other dictatorships, was that we both might restrict entry into our countries, but the USSR also would not let people leave. There was also a knowing remark that the great wall of china was built to keep people IN not out.
Well, I guess this is another one of those things about america that is old fashioned and outmoded.
You said a mouthful! I was thinking along those very same lines. I remember once seeing the towers and no man’s land at the East German border when I was a teenager and it was one of the most frightening things I ever saw. Now…well, we may soon have such things here.
Welcome to the USSR, dear Americans.
Either get off your butts and get rid of your federal masters, or be good slaves. There’s no middle ground.
Today it’s 50 grand, tomorrow it’ll be 50 cents.
1. Have you ever thought that maybe federal authority was limited to federal persons, federal places, federal things?
2. Have you ever wondered why there was such a big rush to statehood?
3. Have you ever wondered if the federal government has any right to enslave you?
4. Have you ever looked at your money with the idea that it might be legalized counterfeit?
5. Have you ever wondered if your government might be controlled by organized crime?
6. Have you ever wondered why they need your money when they have printing presses running 24/ 7?
7. Have you ever thought to yourselves that if you had their printing presses that you would not need any one else’s money?
8. Have you ever asked why do they need my money when they control the printing presses?
9. Have you ever wondered why do we need to borrow money from the Federal Reserve?
10. Have you ever wondered if you are really a “taxpayer” as defined by the Internal Revenue Code?
11. Have you ever asked what is the definition of “taxable income”?
12. Have you ever asked the question as to whether or not you are a U. S. citizen?
13. Is it possible that you are an alien to the federal government?
14. Is it possible that you do not owe any tax to the IRS?
15. Is it possible that all your life you have been deceived into paying a tax that you do not owe?
16. Is it possible that you are not an “employee” as defined by the Internal Revenue Code?
17. Is it possible that lawyers do not know the law? The judges?
18. Is it possible that the people that you consider to be your government are actually your enemies?
19. Is it possible that you are being robbed of everything under color of law?
20. If you have a right to liberty why do you need the “privilege” to drive?
21. Is it possible that the Constitution is and always has been a fraud because it has no penalty clause and hence may not be enforceable?
22. Have you ever wondered if you live in the twilight zone?
23. Have you ever ….?
This is scary stuff and I’m not surprised it would be introduced by the likes of Barbara “Insider Trader” Boxer advancing the great liberal cause of enslaving this nation like a herd of sheep. Notice that there is no exception if you claim you DON’T “owe” the taxes. So who decides you “owe” taxes? Oh, yeah right, a government bureaucrat. Why is this obnoxious broad even still in the Senate after her outrageous dressing down of a military officer on the Senate floor?
Another arrogant move by Barbara “Box ’em-In” Boxer.
Barbwired cement wall divider with machine guns and….is this reality?
I have a neighbor who hasn’t filed his tax returns for the past 2 years and he proudly tells all of us about it. He always gets a big chunk back and his reasoning is that they might as well keep it all for now, maybe they can use it to help support all those illegals they’re supporting at this point. He did mention last weekend that since they haven’t made good use of his money for the past couple of years he is filing for all 3 years this time, 2009, 2010 and 2011. Maybe he’ll see a windfall comig in.
Sounds like the old soviet union,the next thing you know,they’ll be exiling people to the gulag known as california.
Uh oh. I think some health food site got the raging political diatribe and we got the herbal tea plug.
Sure am glad I have dual nationality and a second passport from another country! Who do these people think they are? Land of the free, my ass.
We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force.
Everyone, you don’t understand, The law says no one is required to file personal income tax. Because you don’t know the law they do what ever they want to. If you do discover the law they will make life hard, but they will never take you to real Court( tax court is a joke) because the IRS can’t afford to have people learn the TRUTH. You people who like to see so-called tax protesters harmed are ignorant of the truth. NOW, if you and others join together WE can END the fraud and deceit. Do you know that the w-4 is a class 5 form( GIFT) & there are over 40 US Supreme Court decisions, as well as rules and regulations that say you & me ARE NOT servants or SLAVES! Do you know the tax code IS NOT positive law? The only way to stop the criminal oppression is to band together and drop their nose in the dirt WITH the LAW. A town hall meeting where everyone knows the truth can effect change, but one voter alone will fail. Do you want to know the laws or will you just let them do with you as they please? Let me know if you want the truth(FREE). Rob, rbishop@ptd.net
@Robert Bishop
I wholeheartedly agree Robert but what do we do when they have the guns and now another 450 million .40 hollow point bullets to use on us?
I have a friend who protested by not filing his taxes for well over a decade. It’s caught up with him in a deep, dark, serious way. Now the guns are pointed at his wallet and his freedom.
The only way for a tax protest to work would be for the majority to participate. How do you make that happen when the majority are too busy lying on the couch watching the latest episodes of, “American Idol” and “Dancing With the Stars?”.
Yep, lookin’ like it’s about time to be put another shrimp on the barbie, mate! Call me when you get into Sydney, pick you up at the airport . . .
http://www.immi.gov.au/
Your friend armed & everyone on this blog armed with the laws could help your friend, & more. The key is still to join together. Politicians are afraid of an informed public.
AN example is your response to my statement. You didn’t say you wanted the info, you implied the cause was difficult or hopeless. Your friend is in hardship because he/she perhaps got poor advice. The Supreme Courts clearly says ” no direct unapportioned tax on a persons right to live.” It’s hard for slaves to realize freedom after over 7 decades of deceit.
I believe there are many people angry with the lawlessness of politicians.Years of public education have dumbed americans minds. I think the majority lay around because of their ignorance of the laws, & their Constitutional secured rights.
If someone found out they could keep the hundreds, or thousands being stolen they would take notice. Your friend is alone because people around he/she are afraid,& lack knowledge to defend themselves. What can a senator or congress person say in public when someone presents the court ruling an american can refuse to obey an unconstitutional law! Thank you for your reply:)
libs need to make sure Jamiqua, who hasn’t worked a day in her life and lives off welfare, and the cop, who retired at age 40 and now collects a 150k pension, gets your hard earned tax money they’re entitled to. Obama’s America.
