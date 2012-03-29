Fit Like A Glove: Levi’s Making Customized Jeans For Reasonable Price

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Women know that it can take forever to find a pair of jeans that fits perfectly.

Levi’s is making the search a lot easier by offering to make shoppers a customized pair for a reasonable price.

CBS2 reporter Suzanne Marques spoke with shoppers about the new service.

“It’s between changing diapers and finding the right pair of jeans — those are my two hardest problems of the day,” Sherman Oaks resident Joanna Belson said, laughing. “I find it hard to find jeans that fit and are comfortable.”

Levi’s created the “Curve Fit ID” system, based on shape and proportion, to take the leg work out of shopping for jeans.

“It’s not enough to take a waist and a leg measurement,” said Joni Kilmurry, who works at Levi’s, adding that, “every woman’s body is different, so it responds to individual shapes and sizes.”

In less than five minutes, the shopper is measured and categorized into four core curve sizes: slight, demi, bold, and supreme.

“We are looking at the body as a whole – it’s a much more tailored system,” Kilmurry said.

Customers can purchase a pair at Macy’s, Levi’s stores, or levi.com for $68.

“I feel sexy in them. They make me feel like a true mom, without wearing mom jeans!” Belson said.

To make a reservation to get your custom fit jeans visit: http://store.levi.com/curveidappt/.