SEIU Workers Stage Protest Outside LAX Terminal Over ‘Reckless’ Contractors

March 22, 2012 2:48 PM By Randy Paige
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Hundreds of unionized workers and their supporters marched at Los Angeles International Airporton Thursday to protest what they called the hiring of “reckless” contractors who cut corners to save money.

Workers with the the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) began marching around 12 p.m. along the sidewalk outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The march created some pedestrian congestion, but passengers were not prevented from entering the building.

Airport police were on standby to ensure demonstrators yielded to passengers either entering or exiting the terminal. There were no immediate reports of any arrests or problems.

One protester told KCAL9’s Randy Paige that airlines are putting employee safety at risk by trying to cut corners.

“We want to make sure that we tell the airlines that they need to stop hiring reckless contractors who are going to walk away from any agreement that they make with unions and workers,” Martin Terrones said. “They need to stop trying to make profits by taking shortcuts in order to save money so they can make their own profits.”

Terrones gave an example of an airline hiring a contractor to clean an airplane.

“And [the airlines] say, `I’m going to pay you for 18 people to clean this airplane,”‘ he said. “What the contractors are doing
is, they’re hiring six people to clean an airplane and the workers are locked inside the airplane, they’re not given restroom breaks or water breaks most of the time.”

He said workers are often denied the cleaning products necessary to properly do their job and cited one colleague who claimed she was given only a rag and a bottle of water on a recent assignment.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ze Forte says:
    March 22, 2012 at 1:57 pm

    SEIU leadership there at the Local over LAX care only about themselves, not the workers. I knew several workers who were forced out of work because of favoritism. Unions usually protect workers but these pieces of @#$% don’t.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. allen fear says:
      March 22, 2012 at 2:05 pm

      greedy union pigs again . more money etc etc etc , boo who who ,

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Everyday Guy says:
    March 22, 2012 at 2:31 pm

    Joining the union? Line up here for your lobotomy.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. TCP says:
    March 22, 2012 at 8:30 pm

    Where’s the journalistic integrity?

    Why does KCAL9 continue to give a voice to these people? This is not newsworthy.

    No questions where asked by the reporter, but instead, we were treated to SEIU spokesperson lies about tarmac deaths from fuel trucks (where’s the report on this?) and other untrue and unverified nonsense.

    People are getting tired of hearing the untrue, shill stories from professional activists and especially the lack of journalistic follow up.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Airport 1 says:
    March 23, 2012 at 12:09 am

    As far as the fuel truck incident shes jumping the gun here as the official report is not out yet.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. John Bellows says:
    March 25, 2012 at 9:39 pm

    What a joke – this isn’t news. Unions need to go – what a waste of time.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Jake says:
    March 26, 2012 at 6:41 am

    I agree im tired of seeing Unions telling us that all workers are complaining about the work. In reality its only a few that raise hell cause they think that they should have it all now instead of earining it with hard work, Thats the way Unions work. The ones who were out there interupting peoples livess at the airport and caused an undo expense for police coverage and the traffice problems should realize they have a job and there are many that dont.
    BE GRATEFUL

    Reply | Report comment
  7. trolly McTrollerson says:
    March 26, 2012 at 7:21 am

    That’s right – be grateful for being locked in an airplane and not allowed to go to the bathroom.

    Damn trolls…. or damn anonymously posting contractor managers. Wait, managers are trolls….

    Reply | Report comment

