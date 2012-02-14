Best Places For Last Minute Valentine’s Day Flowers In Los Angeles

It’s Valentine’s Day already? Waiting until the eleventh hour for shopping is a big no-no, but there is still time to demonstrate your most redeeming qualities. Don’t waste time on cookie-cutter flowers – this Valentine’s Day, go for the creative, wow-factor bouquets that will have your significant other think you’ve been planning for months.

Valentine’s Day Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

A focal point of the heart-warming movie “Valentine’s Day,” visiting the LA Flower Mart is an experience you will not want to miss. Discover a blooming world of color that has served as the area’s premier wholesale flower market resource for flower growers, floral designers, event planners and retail florists since the early 1900s.

Known for its exquisite designs featured in national bridal magazines and clients such as Vanilla Bakeshop, this local flower shop has been serving the Los Angeles community for 15 years. Gilly Flowers & Events will whip up a cactus garden or bamboo and lily arrangement that is sure to make you look like a thoughtful, Valentine’s Day champ. Call to schedule a delivery now.

Valentine’s Day Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If the day of romance catches you by surprise, Bent Willow Flower Shop will come to the rescue with same-day delivery. Choose from a variety of flowers and arrangements such as the orange roses with river ricks arrangement–12 foliage-free orange roses with river rocks displayed inside of a flared clear glass vase. The shop also has an amazing assortment of orchid plants and deal of the day items for the indecisive types.

Valentine’s Day Hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Empty Vase offers door-to-door service and delivers directly from its shop as far as Calabasas to Downtown LA to Manhattan Beach and everywhere in between. Make your Valentine fall in love with you all over again with the sexy Valentine red heart topiary featuring deep, crimson roses and carnations carefully crafted into a heart shaped topiary. The red ribbon stem is set inside a red ceramic vase topped with more red flowers.

Valentine’s Day Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

French is to romantic languages what the French florist is to Valentine’s Day specials. Check out the Purple Passion Box, an elegant keepsake box spilling over with a artistically arranged, sensational, purple blooms. The most romantic part of this arrangement is the compartment in which to leave a hand-crafted love letter to your Valentine.

Valentine’s Day Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Perfect for last-minute shoppers, this shop delivers flowers seven days a week. It’s a Blooming Business is best known for its rainbow roses, created by placing carefully selected roses in special water that changes the color of the petals. If you are courting long-distance, the floral shop will ship its rainbow roses anywhere in the country overnight. Down the road when you have more time for a personal gift for a anniversary or birthday, take a flower arranging class to give a beautiful. hand-crafted bouquet.

Related: Best Chocolate In Los Angeles

Jennifer Geisman is a freelance writer and faithful beauty junkie living in Los Angeles. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.



