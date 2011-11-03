Google To Index Facebook Comments As Search Results

Clayton Kershaw To Be Sidelined For 4-6 Weeks With Back Injury Kershaw will be placed on the DL and will be sidelined for up to six weeks due to lower back stiffness.

If You Need Saves In Fantasy Baseball, Look For High Strikeout RatesThe job of closer for a MLB team comes with few guarantees, meaning it's tough to secure saves all season long at the draft. Scouring waivers will net saves where no one was looking.