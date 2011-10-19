(UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.): Late Wednesday, the deceased was identified as 59-year-old Gary Dean Heil, a prominent business owner.
CORONA (CBS) — A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a suspect on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday night, prompting authorities to shut down lanes in both directions near the scene.
The CHP was responding to a report of a single car crash at a portion of the 91 Freeway near the Ontario (15) Freeway interchange shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officers were met by gunfire and fired back, killing a man on the side of the freeway.
Firefighters performed CPR on the suspect but he died shortly after the officer shot him.
The 91 Freeway has been closed in both directions near the shooting.
CHP dispatchers in the Inland Empire declined to discuss the situation. A CHP spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
(2 comments) C.H.P is a department that’s NOT quick to pull-the-trigger. This situation sounds like it was necessary to kill this man. I hate the new LED light bars on your cruisers. Go back to the “triangle” light pods..it was more visable to me.
Totally agree. The couple of dealing with the CHP I had was completely professional, and they didn’t walk up to the car with hand on gun already. Not that dangerous things like this don’t happen on the highway, but I would guess working LAPD is somewhat different in the people you deal with. They do approach the car with a hand ready to draw down.
Why in the world would a prominent business man shoot at cops who were trying to help him?
Suicide. It is apparent that this prominent business man was trying to commit suicide and he got everyone involved.
He had an accident. Maybe the accident didn’t take his life as he intended so when the police show up, he shoots at them because we all know that CA cops shoot back.
He should have used pills or his gun. He should never have gotten anyone else involved.
Have since heard he was in financial trouble and had a large life insurance policy—Suicide by Cop!
then he messed up i would think doing it like that would cancel out his policy i may be wrong on that but i know as fact that normal suicide cancels it out
There has to be more to this story! Gary was a wonderful, caring man.
I agree. It doesn’t add up. Half the country is in financial trouble. He was a very kind hard working man & deserves to be remembered as such. if the officer mistook a sound or pop as gun fire it wouldn’t be the first time. I hope none of these people are judged as hardly as they judge others. Prayers go out to his family and friends.
Gary Heil was a wonderful,caring man who will be missed by a lot of people!
None of use know the situation that night. And yes there are good cops & bad ones. They wouldn’t pay out if they didn’t have evidence against them. Their are a lot of distraught people in this country at the moment. Due to losing family members in iraq, the economy, health & many other reasons. It is not an excuse but we will all find ourselves venerable some time in our lives (or someone we know). So try & be good Christians & not insult the man. It could of all been a mistake. Or do not remember the small boy being shoot because the officer mistook him for a kneeling adult.
Diane i in no way want to cut this man down but this is very cut and dry the police responded to a single car accident and upon arrival they were met with gun fire during the day yes a back firing car or some other popping noise can be mistaken as a gun but in this case that is not possible as at night they would have seen the muzzle flash. i do not pretend to know why this man fired at police but i do know that he did fire at police. as nice a man as he may have been he made a fatal mistake plain and simple
For those of you who need to make rude and hurtful comments, I hope that you never have a family member, friend, business partner or employer who falls into this situation, Gary was a kind, loving and gentle man. My husband & I have know Gary for more than 25 years, he will be missed. I don’t know what happened or how he found himself in this situation but he did and now he has a loving wife, children, grand children and extended family who MISS HIM……. Have a little heart and show some compassion because if this were you and Gary were reading all of your comments; he would feel for you and your lost one…..
