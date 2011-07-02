Brothers Plead Guilty To Killing Man After Dispute Over Dog

REDLANDS (AP) — Four days before their trial was set to start, two men in Southern California have pleaded guilty to a killing that began with a dispute over a loose dog at a Redlands park.
Redlands police said Saturday that 24-year-old Peter Soto pleaded guilty to murder Friday and will be sentenced to 29 years-to-life in prison, and his 22-year-old brother Paul Soto pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will get seven years.
Police say in May 2008, Peter Soto and 48-year-old Ricky Davis got into an argument over Davis’ dog, which was running loose at Jennie Davis Park.
Authorities say Peter Soto felt that Davis had “disrespected” in front of his brother and daughter, and the brothers left and returned with weapons. Police say Peter Soto then shot Davis in the head.
One Comment
Wow, idiots.
c, you’re right. He will get even less respect, since he doesn’t have his brother and a gun with him in the cell.
Let’s not forget the pain that the Sotos have inflicted on the Ricky Davis’ family. He may have been trying to protect others from a vicious dog, loose in the park. After all, vicious dogs are another means for gang bangers to try to DEMAND respect.
So, did getting the weapons, shooting and killing the man then going to prison get them the respect they think they deserved?
I am amazed at how uncivilized some people are. Way to be a role model and father for your daughter.
This society is going straight down the pathway to hell. I take that back, they are making it hell to live right here,now.
I never could understand how stupid people think they can MAKE you respect them. Respect is earned, and not by bullying people. All you earn by bullying people is hatred of you and unfortunately, your entire race.
I think when you don’t respect yourself, and life, you will always feel that other people don’t respect you. And when you don’t respect yourself, and life, you are a dumb — hole!
This is sad. Why couldn’t they just think? It’s been awhile since this happened on this day nine years ago.