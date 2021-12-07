Linsley is Chargers' Walter Payton Man of the Year NomineeFor his charitable work with CASA, Corey Linsley has been named the Chargers' Nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and we were there the moment he found out

2 days ago

Chargers Running back Austin Ekeler Donates Washers And DryersLos Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is one of the best in his position, donated washers and dryers to Watts District Schools.

8 days ago

Linsleys Work with CASA to Give Children a VoiceChris Hayre sits down with Chargers Center Corey Linsley & his wife, Anna, to talk about their advocacy for children through CASA LA & CASA OC and how they and the Chargers teamed up to give back in a big way

18 days ago

Bolt, the Chargers Dog, Visits Seal TeamSoon Bolt, the Chargers mascot, will be graduating to a full-fledged service dog. Just before his graduation, Bolt took a trip to the set of the Paramount+ hit show Seal Team to visit with the actors & a new canine friend in honor of Veteran's Day

27 days ago

Chargers Shine a Light on our Heroes & VeteransCole Christiansen & Joe Lombardi speak about their personal history in the military while the Chargers give back in a unique way with help from TAPS & Tree People

28 days ago

Antoine Cason: Cornerback to OfficialAntoine Cason had a successful NFL career as a cornerback, playing 7 seasons, including 5 with the Chargers. Now he is looking to get back to the league another way - as an official.

1 month ago

Chargers Host Annual Trunk or TreatThe Chargers went all-in with Halloween Costumes on game day, but the celebration began 5 days earlier with a special event, hosting families of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation for a day of trunk-or-treating, player meet & greets and more

1 month ago

Chargers' Harris Hosts Winter HandoutAs part of his Chris Cares philanthropic program, Chargers cornerback Chris Harris hosted his annual Winter Handout, earning NFLPA's Community MVP and our Hometown Hero recognition in the process

1 month ago

Got Milk?! Justin Herbert Sure DoesThe NFL's new face of Got Milk? ads is none other than Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Chris Hayre talks to Justin about his time filming a now-viral commercial and how things look for the team's second half of the season

1 month ago

Bolts Prep for Latino Heritage SundayNot only do the Chargers have a dynamic duo in the Spanish broadcast booth in Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto, but they are upping their gear game in advance of Sunday's Latino Heritage Day, as Chris Hayre found out

2 months ago

Jerry O'Connell Invades Chargers-Raiders TailgateJust before the Chargers hosted the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, Jerry O'Connell ventured into the unknown realm of the NFL tailgate to ask the Bolt Fam and the Black Hole their thoughts on Monday Night Football

2 months ago

Impact of Oil spill on beaches and wildlifeImpact of oil spill to beaches and wildlife

2 months ago

South Bay Superchargers Fan Club Watches WinIt was a good day for the Bolt Fam on Sunday, especially for the South Bay Superchargers Fan Club as they got together to watch the Chargers beat the Chiefs at their local Hermosa watering hole

2 months ago

Chargers Prepare For Week 3 Battle Against The ChiefsThe Los Angeles Chargers get ready for their Week 3 game vs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jim Hill previews the matchup.

3 months ago

Chargers Fail To Capitalize On Opportunities In 20-17 Loss To CowboysThe Los Angeles Chargers were limited to six points in three second-half trips to the red zone, Justin Herbert had two passes intercepted and Tristan Vizcaino missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

3 months ago

Chargers' Murray Likes it Fast on the Field... and Off!Chargers Linebacker Kenneth Murray has a need for speed both on and off the field, taking his car hobby to new heights this year with even bigger dreams for the future

3 months ago

Jim Hill & KTVT's Bill Jones Preview Chargers-CowboysJim Hill and his Dallas counterpart, Bill Jones, go one on one to talk about the upcoming match-up between the Chargers and Cowboys - the first regular season game for the Bolts with fans at SoFi Stadium

3 months ago

Chargers Helmet Donation Impacts Two Local SchoolsWhen the Chargers saw a story on KCAL9 about the death of two young high schoolers, they also saw the opportunity to give back to the Centennial & Gardena football programs, who played each other on Thursday

3 months ago

Best of Jerry O'Connell on Bolts on 2Actor & Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell helped co-host our Bolts on 2 preseason coverage in 2021, leading to quite a few laughs & spontaneous moments along the way

3 months ago

Music the Passion Behind Keenan Allen's SuccessChargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is widely known to have musical talent, but, as Chris Hayre found out, it was this passion and love for music that drove much of his early success in the league and continues on today

3 months ago

Derwin James: King of Madden FootballWhile many can argue Derwin James is the best safety in football, there's no arguing against him being the best Madden gamer in the NFL. Chris Hayre chats with Derwin about his video game skills & even how it helps him on the field

4 months ago

Bolts on 2 with Julianne Hough & Nina DobrevActresses & Chargers fans Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev visit Jim Hill at our Bolts on 2 set at SoFi Stadium

4 months ago

Die Hard Bolt Club Repping Chargers in LA & Way Way BeyondDie Hard Bolt Club fandom stretches well beyond Southern California, even all the way to the United Kingdom. Jaime Maggio tells the story of UK chapter president Barnaby Black, then visits with the president of the LA chapter

4 months ago

Bolt Club Tailgate With International MembershipJaime Maggio visits with the Bolt Club tailgaters and speaks to one of its international members across the pond.

4 months ago