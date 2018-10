The Experts Weigh In On The Case"If this had been your case, what would you have done?" Retired LA County Sheriff Homicide Detective, Gil Carrillo offers his thoughts on the case.

Convicted Killer Claims He Knows Who Killed Ozzy CondeMany people believe Kimberly Long was wrongfully convicted of murdering Ozzy Conde. Randy Paige has details on one of the revelations from the new podcast.

This Evidence Could Have Been A Game Changer In The Kimberly Long CaseHow could Kimberly Long beat Ozzy Conde to death without getting any blood on her clothes? Randy Paige reports.

WATCH: Randy Paige previews our new CBSLA 'true crime' style podcast, "Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story"Listen to the 4 minute preview and then download all episodes at flawedjustice.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Episode 3: Kimberly Long Asks About Her ShotgunKimberly Long tells investigators she had a shotgun in her house, and asks if the gun was found next to Ozzy Conde's body. (Video recorded October 6, 2003)

Episode 2: Jeff Dills Describes Kimberly Long's ClothingJeff Dills tells investigators what Kimberly Long was wearing the night of the killing, including her jacket. (Video recorded October 8, 2003)