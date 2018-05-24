New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
Categories: News, KCBSTV
WATCH: Randy Paige previews our new CBSLA 'true crime' style podcast, "Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story"
Listen to the 4 minute preview and then download all episodes at flawedjustice.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

