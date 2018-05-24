WATCH: Randy Paige previews our new CBSLA 'true crime' style podcast, "Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story"

All Americans To Receive Text Alert From The President WednesdayThe national presidential alert system will let any president issue a warning about a crisis. That could include a missile launched by another country at the U.S. or a tsunami.

LAPD Arrests 4 Suspects In Celebrity Home Burglary Ring CaseThe LAPD on Tuesday afternoon announced that a suspected burglary ring targeting the homes of celebrities has been broken up. Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies at the homes of famous people including Dodger Yasiel Puig, Rams receiver Robert Wood and singer Rihanna.

Drunk Driver Barrels Into Crowd Outside Whisky A Go Go, 3 Hospitalized“We’re just talking out here and a car came flying off of San Vicente,” Shane Hunter said. “We could hear tires screech, we all looked up and we started running.”

$49 Flights Available During Southwest’s 72-Hour SaleTravelers looking for bargain flights are in luck: Southwest Airline’s semi-annual 72-hour sale is offering one-way flights starting at $49 on the carrier’s shortest routes.

4 Teens Arrested After Robbing Boy Of Shoes, Phone During Violent AttackA group of teens are in custody following a brutal attack of a 12-year-old boy that was caught on camera.

Woman Dies In Deputy-Involved ShootingA deputy-involved shooting Tuesday in Victorville left a woman dead.

Pasadena OB-GYN Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Referring To Woman's 'Down There'According to a complaint submitted to the California Medical Board, Patrick Sutton referred to a woman's privates as her "down there."

Explosive Fire Guts Vacant Valley Village Nail SalonFirefighters say the blaze may have been smoldering inside for some time, creating a backdraft condition that led to the explosion that blew the glass off the store’s front windows and set power lines outside on fire.

Family Of Murder Victim Questions Gov. Brown's Decision To Sign Bill Limiting Adult Prosecution Of MinorsSenate Bill 1391, singed by Gov. Jerry Brown Sunday, prevents prosecutors from trying a juvenile in adult criminal court for acts committed while they were 14 or 15 years of age, even for serious offenses like murder and rape.

Family Of 'Innocent Child' Gunned Down In South LA Speaks OutThe family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles is mourning his death this week – 16 years after losing another son during the Rodney King riots.