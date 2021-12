Veterans' Voices: Steve JohnsonAir Force veteran Steve Johnson continues to embrace and embody the Air Force's core values of integrity, courage and conviction.

1 hour ago

Veterans' Voices: K9 For WarriorsThis Veterans' Voices looks at one non-profit not only giving vets support and comfort but also giving them a new best friend.

7 days ago

Veterans' Voices: Women WarriorsNever underestimate how difficult the transition is from service to civilian. Sometimes our veterans need a little extra help. Today's Veterans' Voices looks at one non-profit helping women veterans reach their potential both personally and professionally.

21 days ago

Veterans Voices: New Documentary Sheds Light On Post-Traumatic Stress DisorderMichael Gier wants to help veterans with his documentary, "Wounded Heroes." Serene Branson reports.

26 days ago

Veterans' Voices: Entrepreneurs Succeeding In The Business WorldNever underestimate how difficult the transition is from service to civilian. Sometimes our veterans need a little extra help. This Veterans' Voices looks at one non-profit veteran helping entrepreneurs succeed in the business world. Suzanne Marques reports.

28 days ago

Veterans' Voices: Helping Local Veterans In NeedSuzanne Marques looks at a local nonprofit helping to get veterans off of the streets.

1 month ago

Veterans' Voices: Veterans Affairs Hoping To Do More To Help Veterans Experiencing HomelessnessA mini tent city outside the Veterans Affairs building on the West Side is serving as a transitional place for homeless veterans. The former service members have fallen on hard times and hope to one day be back in a home of their own.

2 months ago

Veteran's Voices: Nonprofit Helps Connect Veterans With Their CommunityFrom community service to physical challenges, the nonprofit, Team RWB, provides veterans with opportunities to connect with their communities.

2 months ago

Veteran's Voices: Non-Profit Provides Pro-Bono Legal Help To Current, Former ServicemembersAntoinette Balta co-founded the Veterans Legal Institute to help veterans, active service members and their families. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 months ago

Veterans Voices: Coping With The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11Jeremy Butler is the CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, a nonprofit that supports vets who served in those conflicts. Butler says the organization has seen an uptick in veterans struggling as the recent situation in Afghanistan began unraveling.

3 months ago

Veteran's Voices: Turning Stress Into SongFreedom Sings USA pairs songwriters with veterans, active military and their families. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 months ago

Veterans' Voices: From Service To CivilianNever underestimate the difficult transition from service to civilian. Sometimes our veterans need a little extra help. In this edition of Veterans' Voices, we take a look at local nonprofits bringing resources together to help those vets.

3 months ago

Local Non-Profit Brings Resources Together To Help VeteransOrange County Veterans and Military Families collaborative works together to bring resources to assist veterans and their families.

4 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Fontana Non-Profit Steps In To Help Local Vets Secure Career PathsLocated in Fontana, Veterans Partnering with Communities is a family-owned non-profit focused on fulfilling lives and securing career paths for veterans and their families.

4 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Patriots And PawsTonight's Veterans' Voices looks at one organization focusing on giving veterans the support they need when making the move from military to civilian life.

4 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Grace After FireGrace After Fire strives to reignite the sisterhood of service for women after they leave the military. The group's mission is to serve and empower women veterans and their families during their transition from military to civilian life.

4 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Foundation For Women WarriorsThe Foundation for Women Warriors is a 100-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering the women veteran community.

5 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Heroes On The WaterHeroes on the Water is a nonprofit organization the provides alternative therapeutic programs for veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families.

5 months ago

Veterans' Voices: U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Andrew SixSgt. First Class Andrew Six has been in the U.S. Army for 13 years. He is currently stationed at Fort Irwin in the medevac unit and has served four tours of duty in Afghanistan.

5 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Fort Irwin National Training CenterThousands of soldiers from different military branches — and even different countries — come to Fort Irwin National Training Center in the Mojave Desert every year for some of the most advanced warfare training in the world.

5 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Joseph CallahanNavy veteran Joseph Callahan is sharing his experiences in a new book titled "1972: My War Story." The proceeds from his book are being donated to the Veterans Resource Center at the Monrovia Public Library.

6 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Joe LowreyTonight's Veterans' Voices takes a look at how one nonprofit and a local carpenters union are going above and beyond for a Purple Heart veteran and his family. CBS2's Suzanne Marques reports.

6 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Air Force Veteran Katherine PortilloVeteran Katherine Portillo spent 17 years in the U.S. Air Force. She served, sacrificed and loved every minute of it. Little did she know that the fight of her life would come away from the service.

6 months ago

Veterans' Voices: Infinite HeroInfinite Hero is an Orange County nonprofit working to connect active duty, veterans and military family members with innovate and effective treatment programs for service-related injuries.

7 months ago