5 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Into Yorba Linda HomeNational Transportation Safety Board officials Monday were investigating what caused a small plane to break apart and slam into a Yorba Linda home Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff, killing five people and injuring two more.

Snow Levels Drop In The Inland EmpireMore winter weather is approaching the Inland Empire, and the next in this series of storms is packing a triple punch.

Local Beaches TrashedMany of our beautiful beaches are looking like trash dumps tonight. All that rain sent the garbage and debris shooting out of the storm drains and right onto the beaches. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Death Investigation Update In West HollywoodIt has been a month now since the second man was found dead inside the apartment of West Hollywood political activist Ed Buck. Tonight the Sheriff's Department gave an update on its investigation at the West Hollywood City Council meeting but it wasn't good enough for many. Tom Wait reports.

ESPN: Foul Ball Caused Death Of Dodgers FanESPN is reporting tonight that a Dodgers fan died during a game last summer. Her death reported publicly for the first time tonight. Linda Goldbloom was hit in the head with a foul ball on Aug. 25. We're told she died four days later. ESPN confirms the coroner stated the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Deadly Plane Crash: Pilot's Daughter Speaks OutThe daughter of the pilot involved in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Yorba Linda speaks to Jeff Nguyen.