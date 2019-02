Deadly Plane Crash: Pilot's Daughter Speaks OutThe daughter of the pilot involved in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Yorba Linda speaks to Jeff Nguyen.

Snow Expected Along GrapevineRachel Kim reports from the Grapevine where the CHP is warning of heavy snow on the way that could close the freeway tomorrow.

Military Exercises In Downtown LALow-flying choppers. Loud explosions. A military exercise catching people by surprise tonight in downtown LA. Sky9's Stu Mundel with the details.

State Of The Union 2019: What To Expect From President TrumpPresident Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday, and the White House says the speech's theme will be about optimism, bipartisanship and unifying America.

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (Feb. 4)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Crystal Cruz and Amber Lee report.

Pilot Killed When Plane Nose-Dived Into Yorba Linda Home IdentifiedOfficials Monday were investigating what caused a small plane to break apart and slam into a Yorba Linda home Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff, killing five people and injuring two more.