Diehards Flood Super Bowl Fan Experience In Atlanta

1st Round Of Rain Pounds SouthlandA storm Thursday dropped heavy rain and even hail in parts of Southern California, knocking out power and prompting mudslides and debris flow.

Trump Backtracks, Says He And Intelligence Officials In AgreementA day after lashing out at U.S. intelligence agency chiefs over their global threats assessments, President Donald Trump has reversed course, saying he and the intelligence community are "on the same page.”

Meet The Original 'Melonhead' And The Rams Fan Who Sold His Truck To Pay For Super Bowl TripDiehard Rams fans are revved up for the Super Bowl, and two men say their team making it to the big game was a long time coming.

Only On 9: HS Cheerleader Opens Up About Getting Sexual Texts From Newport DoctorThe teen and the mother of another alleged victim spoke out to KCAL9's Stacey Butler about Dr. David Haller. They are interviews that are Only On 9.

Former Police Clerk In Hot Water For Allegedly Filming Male Co-Workers In The RestroomEx-clerk Sergio Nieto, 28, filmed nearly 70 of his colleagues over a three-month period, police said. Tom Wait reports.

Violent End To Police Chase In PacoimaA violent end to a police pursuit tonight in Pacoima. The driver crashed and rolled the car. Two people trapped inside and before the crash the driver sideswiped a car with a mother and son inside. Crystal Cruz reports.