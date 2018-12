Man Pops The Question At Runyon Canyon In Over-The-Top Marriage ProposalA couple was on a hike when Maurice Goldstein got down on one knee. Serene Branson reports.

STEAM Sundays: Meet A Gingerbread HousemakerErica Tucker is a baker who knows how to build the season's most enchanted dwelling: gingerbread homes. Amber Lee reports.

Owner Of Dogs Suspected Of Mauling Woman Arrested Over Outstanding WarrantThe owner of two dogs suspected of mauling a woman in Riverside County was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Serene Branson reports.

#805Strong: Hundreds Lace Up To Raise Funds For Victims Of Borderline Shooting, Woolsey FireHundreds of people in Thousand Oaks will be lacing up their sneakers in an effort to raise funds for the victims in the Borderline mass shooting and Woolsey fire. Joy Benedict reports.

Gas Station Stick-Up Caught On CameraCaught On Camera: Staying calm with a gun in her face. A robber forces a Compton cashier to empty out the cash register. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Arrest In Machete Incident Outside North Hollywood ChabadAn image of a masked man with a machete scared many people at a local synagogue but now tonight an arrest has been made. The photo was very disturbing to members of the Chabad of North Hollywood. Adrianna Weingold reports.