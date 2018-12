Winter Style Tips: Fashion And Beauty Must-HavesWith winter just around the corner, lifestyle and beauty expert Sadie Murray has the top fashion finds and beauty essentials.

Jennifer Kim's Weather Forecast (Dec. 1)A chilly start to December, but the Southland will climb back into the 60s Saturday. High of 64 for LA and OC metro areas.

George H.W. Bush Remembered At Ronald Reagan Presidential LibraryBefore he became commander in chief, George H.W. Bush was Ronald Reagan's vice president. The 41st president was remembered Saturday at the library and final resting place of the 40th president.

Remembering George H.W. Bush's Life Of Public ServiceAlthough George H.W. Bush is best known as the 41st president, his life was defined by public service long before he entered the White House.

Fresh Look For LAX Terminal 1If you fly out of Terminal 1 at LAX now you'll notice something new and modern and very LA about it.

Marriott Reservation System HackedIf you have ever made reservations at hotel chains owned by Marriott International, watch out. Systems were hacked, exposing hundreds of millions of guests. Jeff Nguyen reports.