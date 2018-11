New Details About Thousand Oaks Shooting ReleasedInvestigators have released new details about the Borderline shooting, including a timeline of the events and the massive amount of weapons and ammunition the shooter carried into that bar. Hermela Aregawi reports.

'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies At 57 From ALSHillenburg died following a battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Sewage, Infestations And Sinking Land: Mobile Home Tenants Awarded $40M In Lawsuit Against LandlordsA group of mobile home residents in Long Beach who said they were living in squalor won a multi-million dollar lawsuit Monday.

Residents Bracing For More Rain In Woolsey Fire Burn AreasJust two weeks after the Woolsey Fire, residents were preparing Tuesday night for possible mudslides.

Stabbing On Metro Gold Line Train Leaves 1 Dead; Suspect DetainedA man was killed Tuesday in a reported stabbing on the Metro Gold Line in the Duarte area, authorities said.

Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police On Chase Across LATwo robbery suspects, including at least one who was armed, led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Echo Park Tuesday.