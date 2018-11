Mudslide Preparations Underway In Malibu As Storm LoomsThe rain is a cause for concern in Woolsey Fire burn areas, where residents are preparing for mudslides.

Inland Empire Roadways Turn Into Parking Lots As Drivers Travel For ThanksgivingA record number of people are expected to drive to their destinations this Thanksgiving.

Travelers Pack LAX On Thanksgiving EveThe holiday travel rush was in full effect Wednesday as travelers headed to LAX to start their Thanksgiving trek.

CBSLA.com: The Rundown - PM Edition (November 21)Malibu and other recent burn areas brace for the threat of mudslides, and prosecutors decline to file felony charges against celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti. Sharon Tay and Evelyn Taft have your Rundown.

Pie Checkpoint: Irvine Police Hand Out Tasty Treats To Drivers Ahead Of ThanksgivingInstead of handing out citations at a checkpoint near Ridge Valley and Great Park Boulevard, Irvine police officers handed out pumpkin pies to lucky drivers.

Several Vehicles Involved In Crash In Redondo BeachSeveral vehicles were involved in a crash in Redondo Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Torrance Boulevard. Sky9's Stu Mundel is overhead with the latest updates.