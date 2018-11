Murder Mystery: Missing Woman Found Dead In AdelantoA 20-year-old woman who was studying to be a nurse was found dead in Adelanto after going missing for days. Detectives and the victim's family have been left searching for answers.

Trump Backs Saudi Arabia Despite Killing Of Journalist Jamal KhashoggiThe move is in spite of the CIA's conclusion about the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Search For Armed Cell Phone Thief In El SegundoAlarming security camera video has been released of a brazen armed robber in the South Bay. Tonight police hope someone recognizes the thief or the getaway car. Rachel Kim reports.

Malibu Residents Prepping For Mudslides Ahead Of RainSome Malibu residents may have to flee their homes for the second time in two weeks as rain is expected in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire.

2 Sisters Murdered In Westchester ApartmentA double murder mystery in Westchester. Two sisters shot. Their apartment set on fire. Crystal Cruz spoke to the victims' family.

4M Southern Californians Expected To Travel During Thanksgiving SeasonThe rush is on, and AAA expects this to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 13 years.